Will This Latest Move By Treasury Trigger Libs? I Think There's a Good Chance

Okay, let’s get this out of the way, liberal America—stuff is going to be named after Donald Trump. There will be roads, bridges, civic centers, and he’s going to get his library. That’s what happens when you become president of the United States. So, ahead of our 250th birthday, it’s well that our currency will have affixed the signature of Donald J. Trump. There’s a good chance the libs will freak out. This move is a first for a sitting president (via NYT):

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President Trump’s signature will appear on U.S. dollars later this year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. The decision to have Mr. Trump’s John Hancock on America’s paper currency represented an unprecedented change, one that the department said was being made in honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Mr. Trump is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to have his signature on the greenback. His name will appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. As a result, the U.S. treasurer, whose name has been on the currency for more than a century, will not appear on the currency. “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the semiquincentennial,” Mr. Bessent said in a statement. The addition of Mr. Trump’s signature to dollars is the latest example of the president emblazoning national institutions with his personal brand as he looks to permanently imprint his legacy in American society.

And there’s no stopping it, guys. Trump is here to stay. How it drives left-wingers crazy makes my day.

BREAKING: Trump's signature will appear on U.S. dollar bills, a first for a sitting president, Treasury announces. https://t.co/JJfJoEkXX1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2026

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