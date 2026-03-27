Wait, That's Why PA House Dems Pulled Their National Women's Month Resolution

They’re just unserious people. The Democratic Party is so unhinged, illiberal, and has a base to back that up. They’re also terrified of them since we’re dealing with left-wing cultural authoritarians, where any deviation is a political death sentence. Why do you think the party is so paralyzed on transgender issues? Most Americans can answer what a woman is. The average Democrat cannot. In Pennsylvania, they even nuked a resolution honoring National Women’s Month over it.

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I’m not kidding. Pennsylvania Democrats drafted this resolution but ran away like scared wombats when a Republican wanted to attach an amendment clarifying the definition of womanhood. The Democrats then pulled the resolution (via Fox News):

🚨 JUST IN: Pennsylvania State House Democrats are being eviscerated nationwide after PULLING a Women's History Month resolution because they didn't want to define the term "woman"



They are PSYCHOS.



"Democrats were scared to define what a woman actually is!"



🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/grEBcuwfZS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Pennsylvania House Democrats withdrew consideration of a resolution honoring March as "National Women’s Month" after a Republican lawmaker filed an amendment to include the physiological definition of "woman" in the text. What was expected to be a quick, symbolic vote instead turned into a brief but telling floor moment, with Republicans forcing the question into the open and Democrats opting to shelve the resolution rather than define "woman" in legislation — leading to an eruption of laughter on the House floor. House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Southwest Philadelphia, was bringing a rapid-fire succession of bills up for consideration late in Tuesday’s session when she asked the clerk to introduce House Resolution 390. The bill, from state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, recognized March as Women’s History Month in Pennsylvania. Hill-Evans wrote in her presentation of the bill that it "celebrat[es] the extraordinary accomplishments of women," which "too often go unacknowledged." "Will the House agree to the resolution?" McClinton asked the 102-100 Democrat-majority chamber. The clerk indicated that state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City, had an amendment to offer, and McClinton recognized him to introduce it. "Thank you, Madam Speaker. Madam Speaker, this amendment is very straightforward and clear," Bernstine announced.

Speaker McClinton later said the resolution was “temporarily over,” which elicited laughter from the chamber.

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