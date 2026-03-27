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Tipsheet

Wait, That's Why PA House Dems Pulled Their National Women's Month Resolution

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 3:00 PM
Wait, That's Why PA House Dems Pulled Their National Women's Month Resolution
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

They’re just unserious people. The Democratic Party is so unhinged, illiberal, and has a base to back that up. They’re also terrified of them since we’re dealing with left-wing cultural authoritarians, where any deviation is a political death sentence. Why do you think the party is so paralyzed on transgender issues? Most Americans can answer what a woman is. The average Democrat cannot. In Pennsylvania, they even nuked a resolution honoring National Women’s Month over it.  

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I’m not kidding. Pennsylvania Democrats drafted this resolution but ran away like scared wombats when a Republican wanted to attach an amendment clarifying the definition of womanhood. The Democrats then pulled the resolution (via Fox News): 

Pennsylvania House Democrats withdrew consideration of a resolution honoring March as "National Women’s Month" after a Republican lawmaker filed an amendment to include the physiological definition of "woman" in the text. 

What was expected to be a quick, symbolic vote instead turned into a brief but telling floor moment, with Republicans forcing the question into the open and Democrats opting to shelve the resolution rather than define "woman" in legislation — leading to an eruption of laughter on the House floor. 

House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Southwest Philadelphia, was bringing a rapid-fire succession of bills up for consideration late in Tuesday’s session when she asked the clerk to introduce House Resolution 390. 

The bill, from state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, recognized March as Women’s History Month in Pennsylvania. Hill-Evans wrote in her presentation of the bill that it "celebrat[es] the extraordinary accomplishments of women," which "too often go unacknowledged." 

"Will the House agree to the resolution?" McClinton asked the 102-100 Democrat-majority chamber. 

The clerk indicated that state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City, had an amendment to offer, and McClinton recognized him to introduce it. 

"Thank you, Madam Speaker. Madam Speaker, this amendment is very straightforward and clear," Bernstine announced. 

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Speaker McClinton later said the resolution was “temporarily over,” which elicited laughter from the chamber. 

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