Trump Was on Fire With These Clips Yesterday

President Trump was on fire yesterday, pummeling the press and appearing on Fox News’ The Five, where he dropped some amazing lines, once again proving that the man is astute and hilarious.

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One reporter tried to catch Trump with a loaded question about mail-in ballots, noting that he had used one in the recent elections in Florida. The president isn’t a fan of this voting method, but the question was purely foolish. There are concerns about fraud, and this reporter failed miserably trying to get a ‘gotcha’ moment. Trump responded sharply, pointing out the exceptions and emphasizing that he’s the president of the United States, and that’s how he decided to cast his ballot while away, which is within the rules.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump PUMMELS fake news reporter trying to "gotcha" him on voting by mail in Florida



"You mean, I used a mail-in ballot! You probably say—yeah, I did! You know why? Because I'm president of the United States, and because of the fact that I'm president of… pic.twitter.com/l7HARsoG8S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

Another question, which Trump found amusing, centered on Iran and whether we’re going in for the uranium. We’ve been here before, folks. Stop asking these questions:

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump's response to this reporter is PERFECT



"Are you going to go in for the uranium?"



TRUMP: *Sighs and shakes his head*



REPORTER: "Like, how do you secure Iran and—"



TRUMP: "Let's assume I was or I wasn't. WHY would I EVER answer a question?! What kind… pic.twitter.com/3zhpNQaffX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

TRUMP: Let's assume I was or I wasn't. WHY would I EVER answer a question?! What kind of a question? Am I going to go in for the — Oh, yeah, I'm going in. We're going in tomorrow at 3 o'clock. How could you possibly ask a question like that and expect an answer? I don't know. But I don't know. I think you're a friendly person, too. It's just such a ridiculous question.

His phone interview on The Five was also amazing, noting how having a gay ayatollah isn’t the best idea, given the nation’s politics, how he did with LGBT Americans, the use of the YMCA at his rallies, and how he’s not a fan of Jessica Tarlov who uses fake numbers:

🚨 Q: "Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?"



TRUMP: "They did say that... I think a lot of people are saying that — which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country."



pic.twitter.com/5s5g0Le7Vo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! JESSE WATTERS: Mr. President, next time can you be on set and sit next to Jessica Tarlov? You'd be a good influence on her.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Well, I watch Jessica, and I'm not a fan! She uses FAKE numbers." 🤣



"You'll give, 'well, he's only polling 42 percent.'… pic.twitter.com/JDuOlU2gpz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

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🚨 LMFAO 😭😭



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "The gay national anthem is my walk-off!"



"Gays for Palestine? But they KILL gays instantly, throw them off buildings! I say, who are the gays for Palestine? Now, I did VERY well for the gay vote! OK?"



"I even played the gay national anthem as my… pic.twitter.com/y177whgn8S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

It was a banner day for the White House.

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