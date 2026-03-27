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Tipsheet

Trump Was on Fire With These Clips Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 12:30 AM
Trump Was on Fire With These Clips Yesterday
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Trump was on fire yesterday, pummeling the press and appearing on Fox News’ The Five, where he dropped some amazing lines, once again proving that the man is astute and hilarious.  

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One reporter tried to catch Trump with a loaded question about mail-in ballots, noting that he had used one in the recent elections in Florida. The president isn’t a fan of this voting method, but the question was purely foolish. There are concerns about fraud, and this reporter failed miserably trying to get a ‘gotcha’ moment. Trump responded sharply, pointing out the exceptions and emphasizing that he’s the president of the United States, and that’s how he decided to cast his ballot while away, which is within the rules.  

Another question, which Trump found amusing, centered on Iran and whether we’re going in for the uranium. We’ve been here before, folks. Stop asking these questions: 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA FOX NEWS IRAN LGBTQ+

TRUMP: Let's assume I was or I wasn't. WHY would I EVER answer a question?! What kind of a question? Am I going to go in for the — Oh, yeah, I'm going in. We're going in tomorrow at 3 o'clock. 

How could you possibly ask a question like that and expect an answer? I don't know. But I don't know. I think you're a friendly person, too. It's just such a ridiculous question. 

His phone interview on The Five was also amazing, noting how having a gay ayatollah isn’t the best idea, given the nation’s politics, how he did with LGBT Americans, the use of the YMCA at his rallies, and how he’s not a fan of Jessica Tarlov who uses fake numbers: 

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It was a banner day for the White House. 

 

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