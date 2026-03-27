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Tipsheet

House Passes 60-Day CR for DHS, But It Doesn't Matter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 11:45 PM
House Passes 60-Day CR for DHS, But It Doesn't Matter
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There is some relief for TSA agents who haven’t been paid in weeks, as President Trump authorized Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to use funds from last year’s tax cut bill to cover their salaries. The civilian support staff for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol will have to wait another two weeks for their salaries.  

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The DHS shutdown continues as the House rejected the Senate’s midnight funding measure, which it had passed by voice vote before leaving D.C. This move outraged House Republicans, who weren’t consulted, and put them in a procedural bind. The Senate’s bill funded DHS, except for ICE and Border Patrol, and promised more money, but offered none of the reforms Democrats want in a future reconciliation package. House conservatives believed fully funding DHS was crucial, and it is part of the 12 key appropriations bills passed each year.  

The House opted to pass a 60-day continuing resolution on a 213-203 vote, though it faces certain death in the Senate. Republicans need more than half a dozen Democrats to break ranks. That’s not going to happen. Now, both chambers have recessed: 

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

So, the Senate GOP funded a compromise measure, which House Republicans didn’t like, skipped town, and now the House voted for a measure that has no hope in the Senate.  

Sure, the GOP ‘won’ since none of the reforms for ICE were agreed upon—de-masking and judicial warrants—but the agency remains closed. And now, intraparty antics are going to headline this story. Democrats caused the shutdown, but Republican fingerprints are also present, splitting the blame, I guess. 

All because the Senate wanted to go home. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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