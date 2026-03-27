Here's What Happened to the Oklahoma City Trans Lawyer Who Had a Total Meltdown in Court

First, this video was completely unnecessary. Not every viral moment warrants a response, especially this one, which was completely insane. Roy Hopkins, a transgender attorney from Oklahoma City, has spoken about this incident. It relates to an extended video showing Hopkins getting into it with a judge, and later a chaotic arrest when cited for contempt of court.

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The judge was unhappy with Hopkins’ paperwork, which did not sit well, leading to a back-and-forth that was, honestly, more than entertaining. The judge disapproved of Hopkins’ attitude and demeanor, warning the attorney that she could easily call deputies to her courtroom. After opposing counsel, who didn’t have to do much here, stated that Hopkins’ client couldn’t and wouldn’t appear personally due to reported theft charges, the meltdown began. Hopkins was removed.

In this video, Hopkins said a leave of absence was necessary. Now, one could argue that termination could’ve occurred, as who would hire this person for anything after this fiasco? As in the original video, allegations of transgender discrimination were repeated by Hopkins:

The transgender attorney who was tackled to the ground and arrested after screaming and interrupting the court, left her law firm after the incident and suggests she was the victim of discrimination



Trans violence is an epidemic



We need to talk about what’s in those drugs! https://t.co/60o99ZPdH4 pic.twitter.com/OjlrcaCzO2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2026

What do you think?

Here’s the incident:

On this episode of "What Not to Do as a Lawyer"... he's gonna need a lawyer! 😂



Must be a liberal...after arguing with the judge IT pulls the “because I’m trans” card, then when found in contempt yelled “I can’t breathe” followed by a scream. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NpOXE7knbr — Iris Seraphina  (@iris_seraphina) March 25, 2026

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