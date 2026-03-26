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Tipsheet

The Dems Are Now Legislative Terrorists. What Should the GOP Do Now?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 26, 2026 6:55 AM
The Dems Are Now Legislative Terrorists. What Should the GOP Do Now?
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The biggest argument against democracy is five minutes with the average voter. The Democratic Party might be making that argument stronger. I’ve never seen a party push to eliminate elections and voting the way Democrats have in this fight over Department of Homeland Security funding. 

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Yes, this stubbornness over funding a key agency that’s been shut down since Presidents’ Day weekend is more about anti-Trump hysteria, but it also reflects the Democrats’ long-term goal of defunding ICE. Republicans understand this — that’s why they funded the agency through 2029 during the first reconciliation.  

With TSA agents quitting due to lack of paychecks, the Democrats believe hurting regular people to get their way will work. We’re dealing with legislative terrorists. I was hesitant about ending the filibuster, but I am now leaning entirely toward it because Democrats want unrealistic concessions, and shutting down DHS over deportation disputes isn’t a valid argument.  

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Related:

DHS FILIBUSTER GOP ICE

I’m also fed up with these people, and I hate them. Nuke the filibuster, pass the SAVE America Act, fund DHS, and implement other measures that advance our agenda and generate a flood of campaign material when our policies start making an impact. We’re letting Democrats block our progress with their antics. And no, I’m not worried about them regaining power. They’ll never have the votes to reverse what we do, and the SAVE Act will put an end to their cheating forever. This, along with the 2030 reapportionment, the possible weakening of the Voting Rights Act, and Missouri’s new map getting approval from its Supreme Court, means a lot of capital is heading toward the GOP.  

It will allow us to do what we want, with President Trump’s signature attached to everything. That alone will drive most congressional Democrats into the loony bin.  

The GOP shouldn't be afraid of Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries. They’re clowns, treat them as such. Nuke the filibuster, dismiss them, and get these damn bills passed and then some.  

I’m sure Democrats believe they have the GOP on the ropes, but that’s just perception. Republicans need to have the courage to push for maximum power. No one earns praise for doing the right thing or being bipartisan, especially with backstabbing, illiberal, and completely insane Democrats who are terrified of their own base. Ignore what the media or these people say, and push through them.  

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If we go ahead with this, I’m sure Democrats will spin it as a ‘well, wait until we’re back in power.’ Nope. I’m betting that a MAGA agenda passed through Congress without the silliness of Democratic obstruction will yield many benefits for working families. At worst, they can try to repeal SAVE but will face a veto wall. 

I’m just done with this crap. Nuke them from orbit, make Schumer even more irrelevant; the Democratic base hates him, and ICE is more popular than Democrats based on a recent NBC News poll. Why are we treating them with respect when their main goal is to protect illegals at all costs? Their political lifeblood could be desanguinated. It’s time to bleed them out politically.  

It’s a gamble, but I’ll take it. 

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*Totally open to changing my mind, but this is madness. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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