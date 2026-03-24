Wait, That's Why a California Gubernatorial Debate Got Canceled?!

You read the headline and expect a series of shocking news. I mean, a gubernatorial debate in California at the University of Southern California was canceled less than 24 hours before it was scheduled. Was it a bomb threat? We are under increased threat of terror attacks because of Operation Epic Fury. Were there any electrical problems? Nope. It was shut down for the most California reason ever: there were too many white people (via NYT):

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The University of Southern California canceled a debate in the state’s governor’s race less than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place Tuesday after facing backlash over including only white candidates. Concerns about the selection criteria “have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters,” the university said in a statement provided Tuesday. U.S.C. and KABC, the Los Angeles television station that was to broadcast the debate, could not reach an agreement on how to allow more candidates, the university said. The debate had become a flashpoint in the sprawling race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again. Eight Democrats and two Republicans have been the most prominent contenders in a large field running in the June 2 primary. The debate was scheduled to include six candidates — two Republicans and three Democrats who were polling at the top, as well as another Democrat, Matt Mahan, the mayor of San Jose. Mr. Mahan’s polling has been weak, but he has raised millions of dollars from Silicon Valley executives since he entered the race in late January. […] The excluded candidates held a news conference on Friday calling on the six debate participants to withdraw, and they have expressed resentment for weeks that they have felt increasing pressure from the Democratic establishment to drop out of the race as leaders try to consolidate the field.

Seriously, voters were denied a chance to hear candidates for the upcoming governor’s race because some folks were upset that the poorly qualified non-whites didn’t make the cut. That’s life, kids. I don’t care if the state is now considered a minority-majority state. The white candidates are leading the field, so that just shows you that voters don’t care about the racial bean counting that some have caused a fuss over.

It goes back to that adage: the best candidate wins. Well, the non-white candidates apparently suck, and they’re at risk of splitting the Democratic vote so many ways that it could lead to a GOP win. That’s a dream scenario, however.

What a clown show.

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