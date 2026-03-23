This GOP Senator Said a Path to End the DHS Shutdown Is There, But Defers Details to Thune

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown has now lasted over 30 days, with agents quitting and long security lines stretching outside airports for hours. Democrats think they’re winning, but they’re not. Why should we take a party that cannot beat Trump seriously now, especially with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries leading the way?

Advertisement

Trump sent ICE agents to airports to reduce TSA lines. It was effective. Elon Musk offered to cover the salaries of TSA agents. There is no leverage for Democrats here, as they are opposing ICE raids—funded through 2029. It’s one huge anti-Trump tantrum, and regular people are paying the price for the Democrats’ prawn sandwich political games.

Republican Senators are also under increased pressure, with the SAVE Act and efforts to reopen DHS, which isn’t smart to keep locked down, as we face a greater threat from terrorist reprisals over Operation Epic Fury. We’ve already experienced terror attacks. Additionally, severe weather and hurricane season are ongoing—FEMA can’t respond effectively if this continues.

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was part of a group that convened at the White House tonight and said there is a path forward to end the DHS shutdown, but deferred details to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Some reported nuggets were dropped (via Politico):

👀 Walking into the Capitol after a meeting at the White House, Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) said “we do” have a solution to the DHS shutdown.



She said she’ll let Leader Thune share the details. — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) March 23, 2026

Sen. Katie Britt is among the GOP senators involved in DHS funding talks who will be at the White House this evening. Trump is arriving back at WH soon from Tennessee



R’s looking for an endgame here ahead of 2-week recess as Trump complicates things with his SAVE Act push — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 23, 2026

GOP Sen. Katie Britt told reporters “yes” when asked if they had found a solution on DHS funding, after she and other Republican senators returned from a meeting at the White House. Britt said she would let Senate Majority Leader John Thune share more. — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) March 24, 2026





Senate Republicans believe they’ve found a path to ending the five-week Department of Homeland Security shutdown after meeting Monday with President Donald Trump. Asked after the White House meeting if they had a solution after meeting with Trump, Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama told reporters, “We do.” “I’m going to be working through the night, so hopefully we can land this plane,” she later said. Britt and Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Steve Daines of Montana met with Trump to pitch an agreement that would fund most of DHS. Their pitch, according to two people with knowledge of it, was to pass a funding bill that would fund all of DHS except specific parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is already funded under last year’s GOP megabill. Graham told colleagues on the Senate floor after the meeting that the president is now open to a new party-line reconciliation bill after rejecting the idea over the weekend, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said. That could give Republicans a path to pass more ICE funding — if they can muster the votes. A second person with knowledge of the discussions also said a new reconciliation bill was a possibility after the White House meeting — though Senate Republicans have been cool to the idea given the uphill climb it would be to unite their members, the House and the White House behind a bill.

Advertisement

Let’s see what happens.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.