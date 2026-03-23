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This GOP Senator Said a Path to End the DHS Shutdown Is There, But Defers Details to Thune

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2026 10:00 PM
This GOP Senator Said a Path to End the DHS Shutdown Is There, But Defers Details to Thune
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown has now lasted over 30 days, with agents quitting and long security lines stretching outside airports for hours. Democrats think they’re winning, but they’re not. Why should we take a party that cannot beat Trump seriously now, especially with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries leading the way?

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Trump sent ICE agents to airports to reduce TSA lines. It was effective. Elon Musk offered to cover the salaries of TSA agents. There is no leverage for Democrats here, as they are opposing ICE raids—funded through 2029. It’s one huge anti-Trump tantrum, and regular people are paying the price for the Democrats’ prawn sandwich political games. 

Republican Senators are also under increased pressure, with the SAVE Act and efforts to reopen DHS, which isn’t smart to keep locked down, as we face a greater threat from terrorist reprisals over Operation Epic Fury. We’ve already experienced terror attacks. Additionally, severe weather and hurricane season are ongoing—FEMA can’t respond effectively if this continues. 

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was part of a group that convened at the White House tonight and said there is a path forward to end the DHS shutdown, but deferred details to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Some reported nuggets were dropped  (via Politico): 

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE KATIE BRITT


Senate Republicans believe they’ve found a path to ending the five-week Department of Homeland Security shutdown after meeting Monday with President Donald Trump. 

Asked after the White House meeting if they had a solution after meeting with Trump, Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama told reporters, “We do.” 

“I’m going to be working through the night, so hopefully we can land this plane,” she later said. 

Britt and Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Steve Daines of Montana met with Trump to pitch an agreement that would fund most of DHS. 

Their pitch, according to two people with knowledge of it, was to pass a funding bill that would fund all of DHS except specific parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is already funded under last year’s GOP megabill. 

Graham told colleagues on the Senate floor after the meeting that the president is now open to a new party-line reconciliation bill after rejecting the idea over the weekend, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said. That could give Republicans a path to pass more ICE funding — if they can muster the votes. 

A second person with knowledge of the discussions also said a new reconciliation bill was a possibility after the White House meeting — though Senate Republicans have been cool to the idea given the uphill climb it would be to unite their members, the House and the White House behind a bill. 

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Let’s see what happens. 

 

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