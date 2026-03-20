Israeli Ambassador Clarifies and Sets the Record Straight on Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion

Last night, Katie Pavlich spoke with Israeli Ambassador Dr. Michael Leiter to clarify and correct the record regarding Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion. These operations have been highly successful in thwarting Iran's nuclear ambitions, leading to the near-total decapitation of Iran's political and military leadership within less than a month. Iran's navy has also been destroyed, and the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen soon. Our navy remains unmatched in this region. Even the Iranians know that.

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Its ballistic missile capabilities and infrastructure are being dismantled. Its proxies no longer have the ability, as previously believed, to carry out the kind of retaliatory strikes that made bombing this country seem like a risky move. We have total air supremacy.

Leiter noted that although Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed that Washington and Jerusalem have different goals, he quietly dismissed that idea, arguing that both nations want peace and security in the region without a psychopathic theocracy rushing to acquire nuclear weapons. He also said that Israel presented its case to the United States for the strikes, and the US has every right to reject the plan. There was an imminent threat Iran posed to the world and the United States, through state-sponsored terrorism and their nuclear weapons program. Imminent doesn’t mean the missile is already in the air.

“President Trump today is acting like Winston Churchill who warned about Hitler, but the world didn’t listen. Now the world is listening.”



Israel’s Ambassador to the United States @IsraelinUSA @yechielleiter joined @KatiePavlich in studio to break down the latest in Iran ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DfJZ4Xdcxi — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) March 20, 2026

Ambassador Leiter also said that the Israeli strikes on Iranian oil depots, which reportedly angered Trump, were misinterpreted by the press, no shock there, who thought these military strikes would increase the cost of oil. It was Iran's energy source and had no impact on oil prices. Trump said that no more strikes would occur, which Israel agreed to, now focusing on other aspects of the regime’s infrastructure, but the president did add that these oil fields would be massively blown up if Iran threatens Qatar.

Now, nothing that Ambassador Leiter said last night is going to sway Israel’s detractors. He will likely anger liberals when he made this historical comparison last night: “President Trump today is acting like Winston Churchill, who warned about Hitler, but the world didn’t listen. Now the world is listening.”

The Iranian regime is, for all intents and purposes, headless, but that doesn’t mean total regime collapse will happen in the next two hours. This is a government that had nearly 50 years to entrench and re-entrench itself. There is instant cocoa and instant soup—but no instant regime collapse. There needs to be someone to take its place, and that is still fluid. But the government is on life support, and the process of pulling the plug is underway: the chain of command has been cut, unit morale is dismal, some Iranian security forces are refusing to clamp down on civilian activists, and the nation can no longer launch ballistic missiles en masse.

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This war isn’t over, but the Iranian cancer is heading toward total surgical excision.

Without the threat of missiles or nukes, this government cannot sustain itself. That, and killing all their leaders, helps.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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