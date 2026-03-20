CBS News' Margaret Brennan Just Got Raked Over the Coals Again. Here's Why

We know the Left hates God—Democrats booed God during their 2012 national convention—and they’re weirded out by people of faith. I myself am not a churchgoer, but I understand and respect it. Sorry, liberals, but America will and shall remain the most religious of the industrialized world. That doesn’t keep me up at night, but for some reason, it does for many progressives.

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It was CBS News’ Margaret Brennan who decided to post on Twitter, many felt, mocking those with religious backgrounds, commenting on a prayer from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth bestowed on our troops engaged in Operation Epic Fury. Sarah Huckabee Sanders nailed it: only DC would find what Hegseth said to be offensive, problematic, or controversial (via Fox News):

The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus' name.... — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 19, 2026

The saga began when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke about Operation Epic Fury during a somber early morning press conference in which he vowed to "honor" the sacrifice of six U.S. service members killed in a plane crash last week. "May Almighty God continue to bless our troops in this fight. And again, to the American people, please pray for them, every day, on bended knee, with your family, in your schools, in your churches, in the name of Jesus Christ. To the troops, keep going and Godspeed," Hegseth said to wrap up his remarks. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded, "Only in DC is something like this considered even remotely offensive." Rep. Brandon Gill added, "Democrats are reflexively repulsed when they hear someone invoke Christ’s name. What does that tell you?" The official White House rapid response account also took a jab at Brennan. "Only a leftist ‘reporter’ would be offended by praying for our troops," Rapid Response 47 wrote. Hegseth’s press secretary, Kingsley Wilson, noted that it was the same request "Americans have been doing since George Washington prayed for our troops at Valley Forge." "Every now and then, they just come right out and tell you what they think about you and your beliefs. Imagine what they say in private," conservative pundit Jesse Kelly reacted.

This isn’t the first time Brennan has been dragged for saying something ridiculous. The number of hits she has collected rivals that of The Temptations, but you know what I’m talking about.

What a bone-headed tweet.

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