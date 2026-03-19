This Dem Senator Tried to Spew a Total Lie About Trump and Iran, and a CNN Host Shredded His Narrative

Democrats are lying about everything right now: the SAVE Act, anything Trump, and who caused the DHS shutdown. It’s a circus. But, of all people, a CNN host decided she wouldn’t allow Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to spread this false narrative about Donald Trump and Iran on her program. Kasie Hunt let Kelly share these alternative facts, but then pushed back. She had to, because Kelly was trying to blame Trump for Iran nearly getting nuclear weapons.

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Dude, have you read the news? Did you sleep through Midnight Hammer last summer? Hunt mentioned Obama’s failed deal, how we gave Tehran hundreds of billions, which they used for terrorist operations, including the October 7 attacks. Kelly tried to Inception us here, and it failed miserably:

Senator Mark Kelly tried to spin a narrative that President Trump nearly allowed Iran to get a nuclear weapon by tearing up Obama’s deal.



Surprisingly, CNN’s Kasie Hunt pushed back hard — delivering a brutal reality check Kelly couldn’t dodge.



KELLY: “Let me just say two things… pic.twitter.com/OVeNZoEPpX — Overton (@overton_news) March 18, 2026

KELLY: “Let me just say two things up front here. 2017. They were enriching uranium at around 3.5%, well below what they are now. They’re at 60%.” “You know why they got to 60%? Because Donald Trump tore up the Iran deal. The JCPOA, which kept their enrichment very low. So he set the—” HUNT: “The Obama administration did open the financial floodgates.” KELLY: “That is…that is true…” HUNT: “Was that a mistake?” KELLY: “Well…I…if the goal is to keep the uranium enrichment at a level to support civilian use, that was accomplished, it was below 5%.” “And Donald Trump blew that up and it went…it’s at around 60%. I think that’s pretty public, now, is about where where it is. They would need to enrich it higher to to get there—” HUNT: “But was it a mistake for the Obama administration to allow more money to flow to the Iranian regime?” KELLY: “Well…I think you can you can criticize a deal. Right. And maybe there should have been more restrictions on them building ballistic missiles.” “I think that might be valid, valid criticism.”

Kelly tried taking off here—it ended up being a crash landing.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



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