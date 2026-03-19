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Tipsheet

Leaky Joe? Trump's Former Counterterrorism Head Is Now Under FBI Investigation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 19, 2026 7:00 AM
Leaky Joe? Trump's Former Counterterrorism Head Is Now Under FBI Investigation
AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File

Joe Kent is no longer the head of the National Counterterrorism Center. He resigned because he believes there is a lack of proper threat assessment regarding Iran, stating that they do not pose a direct threat. He also claimed that Trump was pressured into launching Operation Epic Fury due to Israel's influence. The letter he sent was unnecessary and prompted a strong rebuke from the Trump administration. It was later revealed that Kent had been cut out of the loop long ago because of concerns that he might be a leaker. Those allegations are now under investigation by the FBI (via NBC News):

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A former senior intelligence official who resigned in protest over the Iran war is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly leaking classified information, according to a source familiar with the matter. 

The source told NBC News that the investigation began before Joe Kent, a longtime Trump ally and retired Green Beret, announced his resignation Tuesday as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. 

Semafor first reported the investigation. 

Kent, who reported to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, said Tuesday that he disagreed with the decision to go to war against Iran and that the regime did not pose “an imminent threat” as the Trump administration has asserted. 

The White House referred questions to the FBI, which declined to comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night. 

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The origins of this investigation had been in progress for quite some time, though the timing will likely raise eyebrows among some people. Whatever the case, if Kent was leaking, it warrants investigation. You can’t have an official like this reportedly working against you in such a manner. It’s Deep State antics. 

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