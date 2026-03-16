How Team USA Made History Yesterday

I know it doesn’t get much press, but Team USA clinched a historic benchmark yesterday: triple gold in hockey. It’s the first time ever that the men’s, women’s, and Paralympic hockey teams took home the gold. The sled hockey team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in these games, beating the Canadians 6-2. It was another showdown with our rival to the North, and we won.

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Make that back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back GOLD for Team USA Sled Hockey!🥇🦅 pic.twitter.com/drKDnBHO2k — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 15, 2026

Jack Wallace delivers for Team USA. 🇺🇸🏒 pic.twitter.com/UrpWudeQgW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 15, 2026

Cue the Star Spangled Banner. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nHYqH0x4Si — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 15, 2026

Jack Wallace putting on an absolute CLINIC. 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/w2iIfg0q6h — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 15, 2026

Before the game, Team USA sled hockey received a deluge of videos from their compatriots, including Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Hilary Knight, and Hannah Bilka.

Following two unforgettable USA vs. Canada gold medal hockey games, a third act awaits at the #WinterParalympics. 🍿



📺 Men's Sled Hockey Gold Medal Game | Sunday 11am ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/bKSwZdGgXc — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 14, 2026

Gold medal support for the United States men's national sled hockey team! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gilA0OUm8T — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 15, 2026

Gold Medal hat trick? Team USA meets Canada on the ice one more time on the final day of the #WinterParalympics.



📺 Sunday 11am ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/o6naXGMcP1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 14, 2026

GOING FOR GOLD. 🥇



📺: USA vs Canada Sled Hockey, Sunday 11am ET NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/k4hkLmYHrw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 15, 2026

It’s the golden age.

Thus far, Canada has lost in the World Series, the Winter Olympics, and Paralympics, and now the World Baseball Classic.

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