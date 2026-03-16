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How Team USA Made History Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 7:00 AM
How Team USA Made History Yesterday
NBC Sports

I know it doesn’t get much press, but Team USA clinched a historic benchmark yesterday: triple gold in hockey. It’s the first time ever that the men’s, women’s, and Paralympic hockey teams took home the gold. The sled hockey team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in these games, beating the Canadians 6-2. It was another showdown with our rival to the North, and we won.  

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Before the game, Team USA sled hockey received a deluge of videos from their compatriots, including Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Hilary Knight, and Hannah Bilka.  

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Related:

CANADA SPORTS USA

It’s the golden age.  

Thus far, Canada has lost in the World Series, the Winter Olympics, and Paralympics, and now the World Baseball Classic. 

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