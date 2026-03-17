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Tipsheet

So, Based on These Remarks, Graham Platner Knew This Was a Nazi Tattoo, Right?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2026 6:50 AM
So, Based on These Remarks, Graham Platner Knew This Was a Nazi Tattoo, Right?
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

I mean, come on, man. It’s been on your body for what—the length of the Peloponnesian War. You didn’t realize it was a Nazi tattoo. Your latest remarks make that clear. 

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In Maine, oyster farmer Graham Platner, a Democrat or "Austernzüchter" as they say in Germany, is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He’s riding his seven-point lead into March. And he hasn’t won the primary yet. But he’s decided to withdraw his apology for the tattoo, which has SS origins, although it falters when questioned about the latest development.  

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ANTIFA MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER OPERATION EPIC FURY

Platner hasn’t won the primary yet, but he’s acting as if he has. That’s fine. Collins faced another tough challenge in 2020 against Sara Gideon, who many thought had a chance, and Collins handily beat her. So, let’s hit the brakes here. It could be a route, and with Platner’s baggage, which includes training with an Antifa-like group, lying about not having DC consultants run his campaign, and failing miserably to slam Collins over Operation Epic Fury, we’re not at a point where we should be concerned yet.

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