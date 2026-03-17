So, Based on These Remarks, Graham Platner Knew This Was a Nazi Tattoo, Right?

I mean, come on, man. It’s been on your body for what—the length of the Peloponnesian War. You didn’t realize it was a Nazi tattoo. Your latest remarks make that clear.

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Graham Plattner’s former Political Director: pic.twitter.com/NxGTmSwPEe — Bulleit Manhattan up, please (@jmedarts) March 15, 2026

In Maine, oyster farmer Graham Platner, a Democrat or "Austernzüchter" as they say in Germany, is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He’s riding his seven-point lead into March. And he hasn’t won the primary yet. But he’s decided to withdraw his apology for the tattoo, which has SS origins, although it falters when questioned about the latest development.

🚨YIKES: Graham Platner's staff get TOO CLOSE for comfort after he's confronted about his Nazi tattoo!



"Are you a history buff?"



"How could you not have known that your tattoo was related to Nazis?!"



PLATNER: *chugs water nervously*



*Staff gets in the face of the camera&… pic.twitter.com/6Vw1GvlZ4X — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026

.@SenatorCollins: you voted to send me to Iraq.



Did you learn anything from that experience?



Anything at all? pic.twitter.com/FLcezGwd1V — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) March 3, 2026

UH OH—Graham Platner, the wannabe ME senator who had a nazi tattoo, caught lying AGAIN!



PLATNER: "This is NOT a campaign that's run by consultants. It's not a campaign where we're bringing in a bunch of fancy DC people."



REALITY: Platner spent $2.25 MILLION on DC consultants 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XQaEdd4wFm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 27, 2026

Platner hasn’t won the primary yet, but he’s acting as if he has. That’s fine. Collins faced another tough challenge in 2020 against Sara Gideon, who many thought had a chance, and Collins handily beat her. So, let’s hit the brakes here. It could be a route, and with Platner’s baggage, which includes training with an Antifa-like group, lying about not having DC consultants run his campaign, and failing miserably to slam Collins over Operation Epic Fury, we’re not at a point where we should be concerned yet.

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