About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 06, 2026 3:30 PM
You knew the panicans, the squishes, and the Democrats were going to go nuts over this video, which really isn’t focused on the Obamas, but they were featured in a form that many view as racist. Okay, that’s not fair; it’s not good. Both the former president’s and the first lady’s heads are on two monkeys. It’s not something you want to see coming out of the White House. 

Then again, the media will likely frame this as ‘Trump White House post racist video targeting the Obamas,’ when that’s not the case. Also, it's an old video. The actual post deals with voter fraud and election integrity. The video featuring the Obamas and every other major political figure, including Joe Biden as a monkey eating a banana, is a separate reel, and whoever cut this video forgot to edit it out. It was not a member of the Trump team who cut this video. It was actually in the original post:

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.  

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT VOTER ID WHITE HOUSE

And she’s right.

Everyone, relax. Also, nice pivot from the endless videos showing white leftists calling black ICE agents the n-word in Minneapolis.

Tomorrow, Donald J. Trump will still be president. Deal with it. 

UPDATE: It was reportedly posted by a staffer. The video has been taken down.

Again, I simply do not care what makes the liberal media and spineless Republicans unhappy. The communications here weren't the best, I get that, but mistakes happen. And I simply couldn't care less about this. This story will soon be gone and forgotten. Also, I get that you must watch things to the end; who would think that clip would accidentally pop up in a video about alleged voter fraud? 

It's a wild story, but don't get too much heartburn over it. Only panicans are in a tizzy. 

