About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax

You knew the panicans, the squishes, and the Democrats were going to go nuts over this video, which really isn’t focused on the Obamas, but they were featured in a form that many view as racist. Okay, that’s not fair; it’s not good. Both the former president’s and the first lady’s heads are on two monkeys. It’s not something you want to see coming out of the White House.

Then again, the media will likely frame this as ‘Trump White House post racist video targeting the Obamas,’ when that’s not the case. Also, it's an old video. The actual post deals with voter fraud and election integrity. The video featuring the Obamas and every other major political figure, including Joe Biden as a monkey eating a banana, is a separate reel, and whoever cut this video forgot to edit it out. It was not a member of the Trump team who cut this video. It was actually in the original post:

Here’s the source of Trump’s Truth post.



It’s a downloadable video that Trump then reuploaded. The Lion King meme briefly appears at the end—after one whole minute—and was likely never seen by Trump.



Every journalist who peddled this hoax should be fired for malpractice. https://t.co/CFbKU4wTf0 pic.twitter.com/WaWpMumSOv — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 6, 2026

Here it is:



One minute and two seconds of seditious conspiracy captured on video tape.



RE: DOMINION & SMARTMATIC Election Rigging Systems



Cybersecurity Expert — Colonel Phil Waldron: “Here is some of the treachery we uncovered in the 2020 general election were that five key… pic.twitter.com/FmZ94mFibC — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) February 5, 2026

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

It’s pretty clear that the Obama Monkey video was a reels auto play at the end of a screen recording of an election fraud video which is the video Trump actually shared. pic.twitter.com/rQtNQsdOwa — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 6, 2026

Naturally, Tim Scott got duped.



Because Tim Scott is a moron.



Go pal around with Cory Booker, your Schumer-assigned handler.https://t.co/LlZS05kRsj — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 6, 2026

You should delete this post, actually. — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 6, 2026

And she’s right.

This is the video apparently: https://t.co/fvyhk3eB1f — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) February 6, 2026

Everyone, relax. Also, nice pivot from the endless videos showing white leftists calling black ICE agents the n-word in Minneapolis.

Tomorrow, Donald J. Trump will still be president. Deal with it.

UPDATE: It was reportedly posted by a staffer. The video has been taken down.

News: The White House has now taken down the post.



A senior WH official tells me: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down"



It was up for 12 hours https://t.co/uvcqqmHKSk — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 6, 2026

But Leavitt defended it already https://t.co/bnrvzKuXYx — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 6, 2026

Again, I simply do not care what makes the liberal media and spineless Republicans unhappy. The communications here weren't the best, I get that, but mistakes happen. And I simply couldn't care less about this. This story will soon be gone and forgotten. Also, I get that you must watch things to the end; who would think that clip would accidentally pop up in a video about alleged voter fraud?

It's a wild story, but don't get too much heartburn over it. Only panicans are in a tizzy.

It was a dumb thing to post. BUT, I have a few questions:



Were you offended when @JoeBiden said “you ain’t really black” if you don’t know whether you want to vote for me or Trump”?;



Were you offended when Biden, for decades, falsely claimed that he “desegregated movie theaters… https://t.co/uAxLeBrOnJ — Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 6, 2026

