It's a Question Everyone Is Asking About the Ilhan Omar Syringe Attack...and I Can See Why

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) held a town hall event in Minneapolis last night. It got disrupted when a disheveled white guy squirted her with some fluid out of a syringe. It emitted an odor, and there are some who are suggesting that this could be another fake attack incident, a hoax worthy of Jussie Smollett’s talents.

Advertisement

The Office of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) issued the following statement following the incident at her town hall in North Minneapolis.



“During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe. Security and the Minneapolis… — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 28, 2026

Omar was calling for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem over the ongoing deportation operations in the city that led to Renee Good and Alex Pretti being killed on January 7 and January 24, respectively. What’s missing is that these two people were leftists who interfered in federal law enforcement actions, which led to them getting shot.

Ilhan Omar was reportedly sprayed in the face tonight —



And, she runs after the attacker?!! As though she’s about to take him out?



This is not normal behavior.

Not even close. No wonder people are asking if it was STAGED! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qKABTlwZdp — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 28, 2026

A close-up of the man who attacked Ilhan Omar at tonight’s town hall pic.twitter.com/EFvuvGkDL1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 28, 2026

This footage of the Ilhan Omar incident looks suspect.



She runs at a could-be assassin like she’s going to disarm him, returns to finish her speech covered in a potentially deadly substance.



Trump announced yesterday that her finances are being looked at.pic.twitter.com/ucp9bxjSGe — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 28, 2026

Ilhan Omar when she’s sprayed with deodorant: pic.twitter.com/yOPcNZBcDw — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 28, 2026

Then he shouted “this maga country” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/wjREzxVGdX — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) January 28, 2026





Still, the man sat right in front of her, and the mayhem seemed a bit coincidental as the Justice Department opened an investigation into her financials. The reactions were solid as usual, but I can see how there could be questions.

The key is whether the suspect is identified and charged.

#BREAKING: Ilhan Omar–linked winery ‘eStCru LLC’ reportedly soared from $15k to $5M in a year, with no visible revenue. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.