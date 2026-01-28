VIP
Tipsheet

It's a Question Everyone Is Asking About the Ilhan Omar Syringe Attack...and I Can See Why

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 28, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) held a town hall event in Minneapolis last night. It got disrupted when a disheveled white guy squirted her with some fluid out of a syringe. It emitted an odor, and there are some who are suggesting that this could be another fake attack incident, a hoax worthy of Jussie Smollett’s talents. 

Omar was calling for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem over the ongoing deportation operations in the city that led to Renee Good and Alex Pretti being killed on January 7 and January 24, respectively. What’s missing is that these two people were leftists who interfered in federal law enforcement actions, which led to them getting shot.  

Related:

CRIME ILHAN OMAR KRISTI NOEM


Still, the man sat right in front of her, and the mayhem seemed a bit coincidental as the Justice Department opened an investigation into her financials. The reactions were solid as usual, but I can see how there could be questions.  

The key is whether the suspect is identified and charged.  

