One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name...
You’re Going To Have Problem
Greenland? Hmm..
Conservatism Cannot Survive Without Truth
When We Choose to Fool Ourselves
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 304: Interviewing Museum of the Bible President on...
Antifa Lunatic Openly Advocates for Followers to Arm Up and March on 'Nazi...
Reflections on the Anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade'
For Conservatives to Resist Anti-Jewish Ovations on the Far-Right, Committed Christians Ha...
Three School Questions Parents Should Ask Candidates Before the 2026 Midterms
Trump’s Withdrawal From Collapsing Climate Narrative
Conservative Approach to the Homeownership Crisis in America
Can Iran Finally Break From 100 Years of Autocracy?
Tipsheet

Law Professor Rips Apart Dems Over Latest Remarks on the Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 25, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Border Patrol shot and killed Alex Pretti, who was armed with a handgun, during an altercation with these immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis yesterday. It’s yet another incident that’s sent ripples through the nation. The Left is ginned up again, taking to the streets of the city, causing mayhem. 

Advertisement

Local Democrats and lefty social media once again were off to the races, calling this an execution. It was not—we don’t know anything yet. The presser and reaction from Gov. Tim Walz was another circus, with law professor Jonathan Turley laying into the governor for inflaming the mob: 

Gov. Walz is again inflaming the mob. He is effectively declaring this to be the murder of a citizen who had a permit to carry this weapon. He is saying that the state not the federal government will control the investigation.   He does not have that authority. 

The state can clearly have a parallel investigation and the federal government can do a joint investigation. However, he cannot dictate how or who will conduct the investigation. 

With thousands in the streets, Walz just did all that he could to give them license for their rage. Most of us would never call this a lawful or unlawful shooting based on one videotape. 

Walz calling for his own investigation is a bit odd when he is actively engaged in his version of Red Queen justice of a "sentence first -- verdict afterwards. 

Walz just said "quit referring to these people as law enforcement." That is a new low from the governor. These are law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day. To say that they are not law enforcement is to further enable the rage. 

Walz just said we are being "shot in the face coming out of donut shops." This is not a presser, it is a rage fest by Walz. 

Bob Jacobson just admitted that they had to leave the crime scene because they did not have enough personnel to control the area. That is quite an admission after the Governor said that he had all of the personnel he needed to keep the peace. They could not even hold a crime scene without retreating.

Walz is blaming the feds for creating "chaos" and then leaving the scene. It ignores the lack of coordination and assistance from the state in these operations. 

Walz is saying that they are "slandering this individual" and saying that the federal government "does not want you to trust your eyes and ears." In other words, he is conveying, again, that the facts are clear from the video.

Recommended

The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name Looks Familiar Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL GUN RIGHTS MINNESOTA RIOTS TIM WALZ

Turley also criticized Mayor Jacob Grey going off:


We’re still early into the investigation. Things would be different if state officials worked with federal counterparts on this matter, but that’s not happening.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name Looks Familiar Matt Vespa
You’re Going To Have Problem Kevin McCullough
The Minnesota Shooting Involving Border Patrol Is Going to Lead to a Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Greenland? Hmm.. Mark Lewis
Climate-Change Update: Chicago is COLD in Winter Tom Tradup

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name Looks Familiar Matt Vespa
Advertisement