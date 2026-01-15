Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the...
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

Well, it dropped a little late, but the second video is here. YouTuber-turned-investigative reporter Nick Shirley dropped his second video, albeit much later than his initial deadline yesterday. Still, it was worth the wait, with many noting that usually sequels are not as good as the original—not this time. 

Shirley exposed the ring of reportedly fraudulent daycare centers that have cheated taxpayers. His investigations led Health and Human Services to cut off the payment spigot until these matters could be resolved. This latest video featuring Shirley and Hoch delved into welfare fraud.

After my last video exposing over $110 Million in fraud Tim Walz dropped his run for reelection and multiple federal investigations were launched to stop   fraud across the country. In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare programs continue to operate fraudulently and steal from law-abiding taxpayers, 

[…] 

The fraud must end. 

Some of it was teased before the video, like medical transportation companies, where these Somali-led operations are being paid for vehicles that are supposed to be ferrying patients but are instead sitting idle in lots. They’re still being paid, however. 

The wild part comes at the end, when a TSA whistleblower alleges that millions are being transported by these individuals each week. He estimated that around $6 million was ferried through the airport per week between 2016 and 2021. As long as they declared, they were fine. What is going on here? 

