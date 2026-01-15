Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation

Well, it dropped a little late, but the second video is here. YouTuber-turned-investigative reporter Nick Shirley dropped his second video, albeit much later than his initial deadline yesterday. Still, it was worth the wait, with many noting that usually sequels are not as good as the original—not this time.

Shirley exposed the ring of reportedly fraudulent daycare centers that have cheated taxpayers. His investigations led Health and Human Services to cut off the payment spigot until these matters could be resolved. This latest video featuring Shirley and Hoch delved into welfare fraud.

🚨 After my last video exposing over $110 Million in fraud Tim Walz dropped his run for reelection and multiple federal investigations were launched to stop fraud across the country. In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare… pic.twitter.com/p5r6BDXqsK — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 14, 2026

After my last video exposing over $110 Million in fraud Tim Walz dropped his run for reelection and multiple federal investigations were launched to stop fraud across the country. In this 51 minute video David and I expose another $16 Million in fraud as Minnesota welfare programs continue to operate fraudulently and steal from law-abiding taxpayers, […] The fraud must end.

WOAH 🚨 Nick Shirley exposes there are 1,200 medical transport companies in Minnesota. For a year, photos with timestamps were taken of the vans that are supposed to be used by these companies



NONE MOVED IN A YEAR. They sit parked, but are getting paid to transport patients



“I… pic.twitter.com/YPEYvhmCkf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 6, 2026

Some of it was teased before the video, like medical transportation companies, where these Somali-led operations are being paid for vehicles that are supposed to be ferrying patients but are instead sitting idle in lots. They’re still being paid, however.

Part II is so much worse than the daycare fraud. This exposes everything we’ve been talking about for years in Minnesota.



EXPOSE IT ALL! — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 14, 2026

👀👀👀 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 14, 2026

Sequels are usually terrible——but not this one. — Overton (@overton_news) January 14, 2026

The wild part comes at the end, when a TSA whistleblower alleges that millions are being transported by these individuals each week. He estimated that around $6 million was ferried through the airport per week between 2016 and 2021. As long as they declared, they were fine. What is going on here?

🚨 BREAKING: A TSA whistleblower exposed to Nick Shirley that he WATCHED Somalis send millions of dollars in *cash* through the airport on a weekly basis via suitcases



$6M PER WEEK.



"There was always 2 individuals traveling. So you would have maybe one guy with $2.2 million and… pic.twitter.com/IokrYEMNzV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

