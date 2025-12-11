Erika Kirk's Appearance on The Five Was Amazing

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk, made an appearance on The Five on December 9, and it was incredible. Ms. Kirk detailed how she found the strength to forgive her husband’s assassin, Tyler James Robinson, adding that hate is all-consuming. It will eat away at you; she likened it to ingesting poison. She also said that Turning Point USA is “locked in” and not going away. That was never a concern.

AWE — Harold, Jesse and Greg of The Five are in a Bible study group together, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.



"Every morning we wake up and we read a passage and then we text about it. It’s because of Charlie." ♥️ pic.twitter.com/F3g59bovhf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2025

WOW: Jessica Tarlov asks Erika Kirk HOW she forgave her husbands assassin.



"Hate is...all consuming. It will deteriorate & tear you apart...It’s like drinking a poison. It impacts you more than the other person...[Forgiveness] is NOT a weakness. It’s a form of a strength." 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IxtDiZIUGF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2025

🚨Erika Kirk: Turning Point is LOCKED IN.



"Charlie handpicked the leadership team at TPUSA, & TP Action. He knew exactly who needed to be in the leadership roles.



I’m so blessed to have the team. I call them my family because they are. Those staff members are not employees to… pic.twitter.com/hnYv0z4Gi0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2025

🙏WATCH — Erika Kirk makes a surprise appearance on The Five to speak about her husbands final book.



"He knew [the Sabbath] transcended any type of political level, any age group, any demographic ... & he knew this was something that the world needed to hear and God did, too." pic.twitter.com/b52BGdKJhR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2025

It was also revealed that co-hosts Jesse Watters, Harold Ford Jr, and Greg Gutfeld now participate in a bible study group following Kirk’s death. Sadly, we all know libs hated every minute of this show, though that’s not shocking.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem.

