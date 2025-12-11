There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies
What Adam Schiff Just Said About the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Psychopathic
It Would Seem This Top Trump Official Makes CNN Wet Its Pants, So...
This Marjorie Taylor Greene Photo Is Just the Cherry on Top on Her...
GOP Senator Levels Leftist Hack for Making Light of Child Suicide
Jasmine Crockett Says She Didn't Claim Latino Trump Supporters Have a 'Slave Mentality.'...
Meet Sarah Stalker, the Kentucky Democrat Who Wants Your Kids to Feel Bad...
Guess What Song Joy Reid Thinks Is Racist Now
The Somali Experiment Failed, It’s Time to Change Course
The Old Milwaukee of Politics
Democrats Want ACA Billions to Pay Back Their Donors, Not Help Patients
Nigeria’s War on Terror Is Also America’s War by Proxy
Can a Trusted AI System Be Developed?
The Deadly Lie That 'Words Are Violence' Threatens to Destroy America’s Republic
Tipsheet

Erika Kirk's Appearance on The Five Was Amazing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 11, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk, made an appearance on The Five on December 9, and it was incredible. Ms. Kirk detailed how she found the strength to forgive her husband’s assassin, Tyler James Robinson, adding that hate is all-consuming. It will eat away at you; she likened it to ingesting poison. She also said that Turning Point USA is “locked in” and not going away. That was never a concern.  

Advertisement

Recommended

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

BIBLE CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY

It was also revealed that co-hosts Jesse Watters, Harold Ford Jr, and Greg Gutfeld now participate in a bible study group following Kirk’s death. Sadly, we all know libs hated every minute of this show, though that’s not shocking. 

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
What Adam Schiff Just Said About the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Psychopathic Matt Vespa
Meet Sarah Stalker, the Kentucky Democrat Who Wants Your Kids to Feel Bad About Their Skin Color Amy Curtis
Guess What Song Joy Reid Thinks Is Racist Now Amy Curtis
Innocent Venezuelan Fishermen: 'Hands Up! Don't Shoot!' Ann Coulter
It Would Seem This Top Trump Official Makes CNN Wet Its Pants, So They Stopped Inviting Him Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement