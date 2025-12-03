ICE Has Commenced the Great Somali Round-up in Minnesota

We have reports that the great Somali round-up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun. It’s been looming as the Trump administration has made it clear that mass deportations will remain a cornerstone of its immigration agenda. It must be—we have hordes of people who shouldn’t be here; imported by the Biden administration (via NYT):

Advertisement

🚨#BREAKING: At this time, ICE officials and other federal agencies are actively conducting widespread enforcement operations targeting and sweeping up Somali residents across Minneapolis. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 3, 2025

#BREAKING: Federal Agents have started ‘questioning’ Somalis in Minneapolis. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) December 2, 2025

ICE sources tell me Somalis are actively being snatched left and right in Minneapolis. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 3, 2025

The Trump administration is launching an intensive immigration enforcement operation primarily targeting hundreds of undocumented Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, according to an official with knowledge of the operation and documents obtained by The New York Times. The move comes as President Trump has fixated on Somalis living in the United States, using increasingly inflammatory language to attack them. He stepped up his rhetoric in the wake of last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, even though the man suspected in the attack is an Afghan national. The directive for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., came immediately after Mr. Trump’s remarks. The effort, which is beginning this week, focuses largely on Somalis with final deportation orders who are living in the Twin Cities, though the official said that others who are still seeking legal status could be swept up as well. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing operation. The plan calls for the deployment of so-called strike teams, which are made up of ICE officers, agents and other federal officials. Roughly 100 officers and agents from around the country have been brought in for the operation, the official said.

All I can say is happy hunting. Also, this state is awash with Somali illegals and gang activity. They’ve created massive Medicaid fraud schemes, which have enriched terrorists, so please spare me the fake news sob stories. I don’t care.

Get them out of here.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!