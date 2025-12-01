VIP
Tipsheet

How This Dem Senator Dug His Own Grave During This Sunday Morning Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 01, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The man is facing a potential court-martial over this shoddy stunt, but Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) opted to continue digging his own grave on the Sunday morning talk shows yesterday. Democrats have nowhere to go, so they’ve manufactured this crisis where President Trump has issued illegal orders. To clarify a crucial point here: President Trump has not done that. When pressed, these Democrats fold, because they’re peddling a hoax. Several made some cockamamie videos urging American service members to commit sedition, essentially. 

Even Kelly was forced to admit that what he’s raving about doesn’t exist. As some noted, it’s not about the equally insane scenario over Trump issuing illegal orders anymore—Democrats think only they have the moral clarity to determine which orders are legal. Better yet, “we will decide which orders are illegal when we’re back in charge, so you better just not follow any of Trump’s orders, or else you might be prosecuted,” as ‘RedSteeze’ aka Stephen Miller aptly noted.  

This is insane—and when pressed again by Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker, Kelly collapses: 

KELLY: Just say I'M NOT GONNA DO THAT, it's against the law. 

WELKER: That's a lot of burden on the troops to make a decision in real-time... 

KELLY: A reasonable person can tell what's legal and illegal. 

WELKER: So would YOU refuse these orders to strike drug boats? 

KELLY: Well, the, the difference between the initial strike and what's being reported as a second strike, those are different...they've tied themselves in knots..[non-answer]. 

What a crackpot.  

