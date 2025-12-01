How This Dem Senator Dug His Own Grave During This Sunday Morning Interview

The man is facing a potential court-martial over this shoddy stunt, but Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) opted to continue digging his own grave on the Sunday morning talk shows yesterday. Democrats have nowhere to go, so they’ve manufactured this crisis where President Trump has issued illegal orders. To clarify a crucial point here: President Trump has not done that. When pressed, these Democrats fold, because they’re peddling a hoax. Several made some cockamamie videos urging American service members to commit sedition, essentially.

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly accidentally admits on air to Rachel Maddow that there were no specific illegal orders from President Trump behind the viral video stunt warning the military to defy the White House.



MADDOW: “When you and your colleagues made that video, were there… pic.twitter.com/nzZrcPwQRc — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2025

Even Kelly was forced to admit that what he’s raving about doesn’t exist. As some noted, it’s not about the equally insane scenario over Trump issuing illegal orders anymore—Democrats think only they have the moral clarity to determine which orders are legal. Better yet, “we will decide which orders are illegal when we’re back in charge, so you better just not follow any of Trump’s orders, or else you might be prosecuted,” as ‘RedSteeze’ aka Stephen Miller aptly noted.

This is insane—and when pressed again by Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker, Kelly collapses:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Seditious Sen. Mark Kelly is digging his hole EVEN DEEPER, saying the military rebellion MUST happen



Even Kristen Welker can't BELIEVE what he is saying right now.



KELLY: Just say I'M NOT GONNA DO THAT, it's against the law.



WELKER: That's a lot of burden on the… pic.twitter.com/IMyjNhzK54 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025

KELLY: Just say I'M NOT GONNA DO THAT, it's against the law. WELKER: That's a lot of burden on the troops to make a decision in real-time... KELLY: A reasonable person can tell what's legal and illegal. WELKER: So would YOU refuse these orders to strike drug boats? KELLY: Well, the, the difference between the initial strike and what's being reported as a second strike, those are different...they've tied themselves in knots..[non-answer].

What a crackpot.

If you've been paying attention to this, what they are doing is going from "don't follow illegal orders" to "we will decide which orders are illegal when we're back in charge so you better just not follow any of Trump's orders, or else you might be prosecuted."



Another fun… https://t.co/cp3Bx1oJRA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 30, 2025

