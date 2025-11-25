Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of...
Tipsheet

Katie Couric and Jen Psaki Did Not Just Say That About Trump and the White House Press Corps

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 25, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

I’m sorry, but this is funny coming from two of the biggest mouthpieces from the liberal media apparatus. Ms. Couric, in 2016, you deliberately edited a gun control documentary to make pro-Second Amendment activists look cold-hearted at best and idiots at worst; something your director admitted to during the fallout. 

As for Jen ‘circle back’ Psaki, you were part of an ongoing conspiracy that shielded the American people from the heinous state of Joe Biden’s health. Everyone knew he was cooked on day one. So, I just have to laugh when y’all critique the White House Press Corps as being Kremlin-esque. 

Ladies, this is the most attacked man in the history of presidential politics. His life has been examined, re-examined, and then put through three MRIs and six X-rays and he still gets attacked with hoaxes. Being part of Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilic activities is a hoax. Being a Russian spy was a hoax. The number of fake news stories penned by your colleagues about this man are now innumerable, but each was more ridiculous than the last. It got so bad that you nuked the credibility of your industry, where millions now flock to alternative information streams, away from the Democrat-media complex that’s shielded the Left for so long.  

The questions are too soft? Is this for real? No, they’re bad questions, easily slapped down by facts. Also, Biden hid from the press because he could never do what Trump does daily. He was too old, slow, and stupid.  

It’s not our fault that our people are flat-out better. 

