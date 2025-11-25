GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN and Their 'Don't Follow Illegal Orders From Trump' Nonsense

This is going to be a thing for a few days, isn’t it? Not that anyone cares; it’s a total media-manufactured fear factor exercise that has only made Democrats look insane. Their latest attack line: telling our troops not to follow illegal orders. What are those orders? We don’t know. They have not been issued, and they never will be. When you’re forced to admit something hasn’t happened, this attack fails. The logic fails. It's another bungled circus put up by Democrats to cope with the results of the 2024 election.

🚨 NEW: Congresswoman Lisa McClain SILENCES Wolf Blitzer after he asks: “Should members of the US military or intelligence community obey what are clearly illegal orders?”



McCLAIN: “You're asking an enlisted person for their opinion on what they think is legal or illegal. That's… pic.twitter.com/DBL2Cqf6al — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 24, 2025

When your narrative can’t last for 30 seconds on CNN or CBS News, it’s a loser, but let’s play here. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), chair of the House Republican Caucus, shut down this ridiculous line of questioning, as it seeks to cast doubt on the chain of command.

“You're asking an enlisted person for their opinion on what they think is legal or illegal. That's a pretty slippery slope. Follow your commander in chief. That's the oath that you took,” she said.

But remember, if a Republican wins, you can question it. there are many layers to this idiocy, but one of the nastiest is the condescension here. Democrats think they’re more patriotic, for reasons that escape me. We’re the threats because we’re not sold on their trash agenda. It only makes me want to support Trump more, maybe even for a third term.

