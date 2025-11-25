Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of...
Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack...
Katie Couric and Jen Psaki Did Not Just Say That About Trump and...
Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Their Latest Anti-Trump Stunt
VIP
Is Momentum Building for This Massive Legislative Overhaul in the Senate?
Just Imagine What We Could Do If Democrats Weren’t Evil
Remember All the Illegals Sleeping in Airports? The Biden Administration Was Behind It...
Turns Out Leftist Democrat Aftyn Behn Holds Radical Anti-Family, Anti-Women Views As Well
Around the World in 80 Tweets
An Ex-Slave’s Answer to the ‘Affordability Crisis’
American Generosity
Democrats' Affordability Dodge
Reclaiming America’s Story, Before Her 250th Birthday
COP30 Unveils the Climate Speech Police
Tipsheet

GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN and Their 'Don't Follow Illegal Orders From Trump' Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

This is going to be a thing for a few days, isn’t it? Not that anyone cares; it’s a total media-manufactured fear factor exercise that has only made Democrats look insane. Their latest attack line: telling our troops not to follow illegal orders. What are those orders? We don’t know. They have not been issued, and they never will be. When you’re forced to admit something hasn’t happened, this attack fails. The logic fails. It's another bungled circus put up by Democrats to cope with the results of the 2024 election.  

Advertisement

When your narrative can’t last for 30 seconds on CNN or CBS News, it’s a loser, but let’s play here. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), chair of the House Republican Caucus, shut down this ridiculous line of questioning, as it seeks to cast doubt on the chain of command. 

“You're asking an enlisted person for their opinion on what they think is legal or illegal. That's a pretty slippery slope. Follow your commander in chief. That's the oath that you took,” she said. 

But remember, if a Republican wins, you can question it. there are many layers to this idiocy, but one of the nastiest is the condescension here. Democrats think they’re more patriotic, for reasons that escape me. We’re the threats because we’re not sold on their trash agenda. It only makes me want to support Trump more, maybe even for a third term.

Recommended

Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack Is a Sham Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MILITARY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack Is a Sham Matt Vespa
Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Their Latest Anti-Trump Stunt Matt Vespa
Katie Couric and Jen Psaki Did Not Just Say That About Trump and the White House Press Corps Matt Vespa
Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of Another Hoax Matt Vespa
Just Imagine What We Could Do If Democrats Weren’t Evil Derek Hunter
Former Antifa Member Reveals Why the Group Keeps Calling People Fascists Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senator, If You Can't Handle *This* Question on MSNBC, Then This Anti-Trump Attack Is a Sham Matt Vespa
Advertisement