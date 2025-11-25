FAFO: The FBI Will Interview Six Dems Who Pushed for Our Troops to Essentially Commit Sedition

Morons. What a bunch of insufferable morons. It’s like giving a drunk person the car keys—you just don’t do it. There’s free speech, but pushing for armed sedition is the definition of irresponsible. And for what? For a few minutes of anti-Trump ranting that has zero shelf life—that’s not fighting Trump. If anything, it’ll increase his approval rating. For days, we’ve had scores of Democrats push this cockamamie attack that our troops should refuse to follow illegal orders from President Trump.

This narrative gets taken out from the Grassy Knoll when the follow-up question is asked: What illegal orders have been issued? They can’t answer it. It’s all hypothetical nonsense that’s already landed Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in trouble, placing him at risk of a court-martial. Now, six Democrats will be interviewed for the FBI over this silly stunt (via Fox News):

The FBI and Department of Justice have contacted Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six members of Congress who appeared in a controversial video urging service members to ignore orders they may deem illegal, Fox News has learned. Last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.; and Rep. Jason Crow released a video directed at service members and intelligence officers stating: "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders." In response to the video, President Donald Trump said the lawmakers should be arrested and tried for "seditious behavior." […] On Monday, the Department of War announced that it has opened a formal review into allegations of misconduct against Kelly over the video. The Pentagon said it may even call Kelly, a retired Navy captain, back to active duty to face court-martial proceedings or other administrative actions under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). Four of the other Democrats are former military, but not retired and therefore are not subject to the UCMJ, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Slotkin is a former CIA officer.

Hey, Democrats, this is what you would call fomenting armed rebellion or an insurrection. Since you’re addicted to J6 nonsense and all.

