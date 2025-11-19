Nancy Mace Is Coming for This Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations
Biden FBI Stonewalled Congressional Investigation Into Trump's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 19, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Biden Federal Bureau of Investigation did the unthinkable as every agency and Congress were investigating the circumstances that led to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. Actually, no—it’s totally on par with how this agency acted under the half-dead former president. They straight-up withheld evidence from Congress about the would-be assassin Thomas Crooks. 

It’s another chapter in this shambolic investigation, where Crooks’ body was cremated rather quickly and the roof scrubbed clean before any significant forensic analysis could be done. It’s why Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) wants a new probe into the incident (via NY Post):

The FBI “stonewalled” the House investigation into the Thomas Crooks’ attempted assassination of President Trump, two congressmen involved in the probe told The Post. 

On Monday, The Post reported on violent social media posts that are believed to be tied to Crooks. The online activity included numerous endorsements of political violence, and a severe turn from being a hardcore advocate for Trump to coming within a few millimeters of killing him. 

The FBI never shared those files with the Congressional investigation, said Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX). 

[…] 

“We all know it wasn’t done, it wasn’t complete and the reason for that is they can’t handle the truth,” he said of how the FBI treated the Congressional investigation. “They don’t want people to handle the truth.” 

That was just one of several roadblocks the congressional investigators faced — ranging from Crooks’ body being quickly cremated to his blood being washed from the roof he shot from, Kelly said. 

[…] 

Fallon called for a new probe in light of the new info — saying he doesn’t recall the FBI ever sharing the newly revealed details of Crooks’ online footprint when he sat on the Congressional investigation committee. 

“I don’t think it would do any harm at all,” Fallon said, echoing Kelly’s complaints about the FBI being cagey with Congress. 

“You can’t investigate these things enough,” he added. 

Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FBI TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Yes, it’s time for another investigation. We still have no answer for why there was such a lapse in the security perimeter, which allowed Crooks to perch up on that rooftop within 400 feet of the main stage. 

