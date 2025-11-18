Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White House

Our great friend, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, visited the White House, and it did not disappoint. MBS was there to reaffirm the kingdom’s commitment to the United States, adding that his nation will invest $1 trillion with the United States. It was also vintage Trump as he sparred with the media over this relationship. Also, the media is once again obsessed with the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Sorry, I don’t care. We got $1 trillion worth of investment, and only a fool would turn that down because some journalist who was causing trouble got chopped up (via Axios):

President Trump said "a lot of people didn't like" journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a Tuesday meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). Why it matters: The 2018 murder of Khashoggi was among the reasons for heightened tension between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia during the Biden administration, which released a report in 2021 that concluded MBS approved the order to "capture or kill" the Saudi journalist. Saudi officials rejected the report's findings, calling it a "negative, false and unacceptable assessment." The latest: "You're mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial," Trump said in the Oval Office. "About the journalist, it's really painful to hear anyone losing his life for no real purpose or not in a legal way," MBS said. "And it's been painful for us in Saudi Arabia. We did all the right steps of investigation, et cetera, in Saudi Arabia. And we've improved our system to be sure that nothing happened like that." "A lot of people didn't like [him]”—what a line.

U.S. military jets fly over the White House upon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's arrival 🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/0MvZnXz2Gy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

President Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House 🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHLj9Gep86 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 18, 2025

.@POTUS on Saudi Arabia's $1T investment in the U.S.: "When you invest a trillion dollars, that's national security for us, too, because it creates jobs. It creates a lot of things... That's a real ally that will do that. It creates a lot of power for the United States." pic.twitter.com/XY1EH1mUsb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

.@POTUS on the next Fed Chair: "I think I already know my choice... We are talking to various people." pic.twitter.com/ON4Ari95aU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

"You should go and look at the Democrats who received money from Epstein... They don't get any press, they don't get any news, [but] you're not after the Radical Left because you're a Radical Left network." ✅ https://t.co/BXpHQdp5mW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

And ABC News’ Mary Bruce opted to put her head in the lion’s mouth with these questions (via ABC News):

President Trump on Tuesday called for ABC News to lose its license after one of its reporters peppered him with Oval Office questions — including whether his family’s business dealings with Saudi Arabia constituted a conflict of interest. ABC’s Mary Bruce used Trump’s meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to also ask about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “People are wise to your hoax,” Trump said. “Your crappy company is one of the perpetrators. “And I’ll tell you something, I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and is so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman, who should look at that,” he added. Ultimately, he answered the question, explaining that he was not involved with the Trump Organization any longer to make overseas business decisions.

At the State Dinner, Trump announced that Saudi Arabia has been formally designated a major non-NATO ally. They will also be purchasing F-35 fighter jets. Elon Musk was spotted at the event.

.@POTUS: "This opening up of the new avenues of cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia is really unprecedented. On that trip, Saudi Arabia announced that it will invest an incredible $600 billion... he said, 'I am going to up that to $1 TRILLION.'" pic.twitter.com/FB6qHuqjDJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2025

.@POTUS: "Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that we are taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally." pic.twitter.com/9n4HzMmuMG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2025

"If you are another country in the world, what do you look to the U.S. for? What are the sources of American power? That's what we saw on display here today," says @SecScottBessent on the Saudi Arabia visit — and their purchase of our F-35s, chips, and $1T in investment. pic.twitter.com/AfF4yVV5qu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk has just been spotted at the White House attending President Trump’s state dinner for the Saudi Crown Prince



FINALLY he’s back! This is great news for America.



Elon and Trump are an unstoppable force together 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8jr9GrTr7Z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 19, 2025

.@Cristiano arrives for dinner at the White House 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/seMABdhfWY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2025

Trump also showed MBS the Biden autopen portrait on the Presidential Wall of Fame.

President Trump shows the Saudi Crown Prince the infamous President Autopen portrait at the White House😂 pic.twitter.com/9VTMtjnmzu — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 18, 2025

