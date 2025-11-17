Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists
Why These Texts Between a Dem Rep and Jeffrey Epstein Are Interesting
Why Trump Now Says Release the Epstein Files
Trump Has a New Nickname for Marjorie Taylor Green
VIP
Democrats Seek to Destroy America
MA Governor Healey Appoints Man to the State's 'Commission on the Status of...
Another Mamdani Aide Exposed for Anti-Jewish, Anti-Gay Rants
VIP
Nexit: Declare Your Independence From Net-Zero Climate Policies
Obergefell Will Be Overturned – But We Can Wait
Tucker Answers the Question
Can Trump Reunite the MAGA Coalition?
The Party of Mean Girls...and Petulant, Weak Boys
Michelle Obama Is the First Lady of Complaints
How the Left Targets the Most Ethical Conservatives With Bogus Lawfare
Tipsheet

You Cannot Make Up This Story About What Sidelined the New Jersey Devils' Star Player

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 17, 2025 6:02 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Guy Benson, a die-hard New Jersey Devils fan, is no longer with Townhall, so I can write about this story. As a New York Rangers fan, I hate this team. Hate ‘em. But this story is just ridiculous. You cannot make it up. Star player Jack Hughes is out for at least two months after injuring himself at a team dinner. What the hell was going on at this gathering last week? 

Advertisement

The reactions to the incident last week were undefeated, but Barstool Sports’ Frank Fleming was at this dinner, which led to speculation that the ‘curse’ that’s followed this man’s family since the Irish Potato Famine cut down the Devils’ center (via Barstool Sports): 


The Fleming curse is real. Ever since Seamus Fleming bought a potato farm the DAY before the potato famine (my favorite all-time Frank story... his great great great something moved to Ireland, bought a potato farm then BAM... famine), the Fleming Curse has been wreaking havoc across the world.

The Devils are doing so damn well too. We're 17 games into the season, and they're on top of the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday night vs the Blackhawks, with Frank in the building, even Frank's arch nemesis (or at least one of many), New Jersey's 2nd overall pick from 2019, Simon Nemec, who's been a frustrating watch for Devils' fans, broke out for a hat trick and single-handedly brought the Devils' back from behind to beat the Blackhawks in OT. Right in Franks face. Everything had been coming up Devils. 

Everything had been coming up Frank too. It's his 50th birthday this week. He's the healthiest he's been in his life. He's walking with a brand new legendary sports figure every week. He got to meet the New Jersey Devils. And Jack Hughes chops his hand clean off with a steak knife.  

Now I must say, because it's my duty to report to facts, I do not believe Frank was in attendance at the time of the injury. According to my inside source at Fleming Enterprises, he was no longer at the dinner when it happened. So Jack Hughes injury was not the result of a game of knife toss with Frank The Tank 

But as a firm believer in the power of the butterfly effect, I can't help but think that injury doesn't happen if Frank never shows up in the first place. 

Recommended

Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

NEW JERSEY

So, with this week going to be hellacious with Trump-MTG drama and the Epstein files, I thought to toss in something a little lighter.  

Frank the Tank’s bad aura wrecked the Devils’ top player. You cannot make this up. The reactions were fantastic, too:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Why These Texts Between a Dem Rep and Jeffrey Epstein Are Interesting Matt Vespa
Why Trump Now Says Release the Epstein Files Matt Vespa
Tucker Answers the Question Alan Joseph Bauer
Trump Has a New Nickname for Marjorie Taylor Green Matt Vespa
Obergefell Will Be Overturned – But We Can Wait Arthur Schaper

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Time to Purge the GOP Backstabbers, Sissies, and Narcissists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement