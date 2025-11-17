You Cannot Make Up This Story About What Sidelined the New Jersey Devils' Star Player

Guy Benson, a die-hard New Jersey Devils fan, is no longer with Townhall, so I can write about this story. As a New York Rangers fan, I hate this team. Hate ‘em. But this story is just ridiculous. You cannot make it up. Star player Jack Hughes is out for at least two months after injuring himself at a team dinner. What the hell was going on at this gathering last week?

Advertisement

The reactions to the incident last week were undefeated, but Barstool Sports’ Frank Fleming was at this dinner, which led to speculation that the ‘curse’ that’s followed this man’s family since the Irish Potato Famine cut down the Devils’ center (via Barstool Sports):

Jack Hughes is expected to miss two months of action and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.



The eight-week mark would be around mid-January for a return.



Just gutted for Jack. #NJDevils https://t.co/yoB9svOmwX — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 15, 2025

Devils’ Jack Hughes out with hand injury after freak accident at team dinner: Source https://t.co/OVCEXljMEM — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 14, 2025

Per @FriedgeHNIC, Hughes injured his hand at a team dinner in a "fluke accident", sources said. https://t.co/7Nm8fZRcW0 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 14, 2025

Jack Hughes out after cutting himself at a team dinner with Frank the Tank is one of the most outrageous headlines in hockey history — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) November 14, 2025





The Fleming curse is real. Ever since Seamus Fleming bought a potato farm the DAY before the potato famine (my favorite all-time Frank story... his great great great something moved to Ireland, bought a potato farm then BAM... famine), the Fleming Curse has been wreaking havoc across the world. The Devils are doing so damn well too. We're 17 games into the season, and they're on top of the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday night vs the Blackhawks, with Frank in the building, even Frank's arch nemesis (or at least one of many), New Jersey's 2nd overall pick from 2019, Simon Nemec, who's been a frustrating watch for Devils' fans, broke out for a hat trick and single-handedly brought the Devils' back from behind to beat the Blackhawks in OT. Right in Franks face. Everything had been coming up Devils. Everything had been coming up Frank too. It's his 50th birthday this week. He's the healthiest he's been in his life. He's walking with a brand new legendary sports figure every week. He got to meet the New Jersey Devils. And Jack Hughes chops his hand clean off with a steak knife. Now I must say, because it's my duty to report to facts, I do not believe Frank was in attendance at the time of the injury. According to my inside source at Fleming Enterprises, he was no longer at the dinner when it happened. So Jack Hughes injury was not the result of a game of knife toss with Frank The Tank But as a firm believer in the power of the butterfly effect, I can't help but think that injury doesn't happen if Frank never shows up in the first place.

So, with this week going to be hellacious with Trump-MTG drama and the Epstein files, I thought to toss in something a little lighter.

Jack Hughes out to dinner with Frank the Tank pic.twitter.com/8xyXQQDBp8 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 14, 2025

Jack Hughes at the team dinner: pic.twitter.com/ylwI4d1zeH — Ryan Mead (@OhRyanMead) November 14, 2025

FRANK THE TANK DID WHAT — Patches O’Houlihan (@sondraa) November 14, 2025

The Devils have found a new rival 😭 pic.twitter.com/zmgZTblpvB — Devils Fanatics (@devilsfanatics) November 14, 2025

Devils fans: “Wow two days off before our next game! Hopefully some of our players start to get healthy and return!”



Jack Hughes: pic.twitter.com/iIA5g9XoGn — Amanda (@nhljackhughes) November 15, 2025

Jack Hughes at team dinners pic.twitter.com/dk5Z6ZW4MU — The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) November 15, 2025

Everyone stated that it was a freak accident that caused #NJDevils Jack Hughes’ hand injury. I’m being told he accidentally leaned on a glass, and it broke, causing the cut that Elliotte Friedman referenced in his report. — Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) November 14, 2025

Frank the Tank’s bad aura wrecked the Devils’ top player. You cannot make this up. The reactions were fantastic, too:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!