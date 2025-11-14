VIP
Chuck Schumer Is Toast
Tipsheet

Pat McAfee Had the Perfect Message for Libs Mad About His Trump Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 14, 2025 6:05 AM
Pat McAfee interviewed President Trump on Veterans Day. It caused a stir, but he couldn’t care less because it’s all from people who don’t watch his show. The former Colts player and ESPN host said the reasons for interviewing Trump this week were simple: he’s hilarious, and he’s the president of the United States. When available, and on that day, you speak with the commander-in-chief. 

“We had the commander-in-chief on the show…I got a lot of people…telling me they're never watching my show again…Good, f**k you,” said the ESPN host. 

That is true. Most of the noise is from troll farms and people who don’t watch sports, let alone ESPN. Have you seen the creatures protesting outside ICE facilities? They’re not sports fans. They’re too miserable to enjoy a game, whatever that may be, for an hour.  

Some liberals can navigate life without being Trump deranged. There are not many of them, but they exist. It’s not a source of amusement that liberals get this riled up over anything Trump does. It’s not an actionable agenda; just a prolonged temper tantrum from certifiable people. If Trump can go on McAfee again, he should. Keep poking the bear. 

 

