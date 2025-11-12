SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
It’s the Economy, Stupid, and It’s Stupid to Think It's Anything Else
Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes...
Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing...
Bill Maher: I'd Like to Have Dinner With Trump Again
Here's the Line a Lib Said on CNN About the Shutdown That Only...
Here's What We Know About the Victims of the UPS Plane Crash in...
'The Most Impactful Project of My Life:' Sydney Sweeney Speaks About Christy Flop
House Rules Committee Advances Senate-Passed Bill to End Schumer Shutdown
Jewnralism
When Entrepreneurs Strike the Right Chord
The Silent Erasure: The Iranian Regime’s Assault on Memory and Justice
Shutdown Victory Shows What Happens When Conservatives Unite
Ohio: The Hidden Energy Source
Tipsheet

How This GOP Senator Reportedly Came Up Clutch During the Talks to End the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 12, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

She’s not an out-front type of Republican, though that could be changing. She was given the unenviable responsibility of responding to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. But Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) isn’t some placeholder, it would seem. Punchbowl has her being the gal behind the scenes who clinched a key compromise between Democrats and the Trump White House: a ban on future federal worker layoffs. 

Advertisement

The Trump camp initially rejected the proposal but soon did a 180, with Britt acting as the interlocutor. This provision was key for Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) to hop on board the deal to end the Schumer shutdown, and credited Britt for essentially securing his vote: 

Just minutes after announcing his support for a bipartisan deal to end the government shutdown, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) beelined toward Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) on the Senate floor to shake her hand. 

Britt had spent the last few days quietly working to secure White House support for Kaine’s push to reverse the administration’s mass layoffs of federal workers during the shutdown. The White House got on board, even endorsing back pay for federal workers. 

But Kaine, who represents 320,000 federal employees, needed more than that: A ban on future layoffs, known as reductions-in-force (RIFs). The White House initially rejected this but eventually agreed. The reason why, Kaine said, was Britt. 

“I said, ‘Thank you for helping convince the White House on the RIFs,’” Kaine said of his handshake with Britt. “They really did not want to do it… And I said, ‘I’m a no if you don’t do that.’” 

“When I explained it to her, she said that’s a reasonable ask. But the White House didn’t want to do it,” Kaine added. “And she was the go-between on that.” 

The bipartisan deal to end the longest shutdown in history would’ve collapsed without Kaine’s support, and Republicans credited Britt with helping get that. 

Britt’s maneuver was just the latest example of the first-term senator flexing her dealmaking prowess and MAGA bona fides by leveraging her close ties with the White House, including Vice President JD Vance, to resolve cross-aisle impasses. 

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN KATIE BRITT SENATE TIM KAINE

In general, I’d rather tell Democrats to pound sand. They did this to shake down $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care benefits. But after 40-plus days, some talks had to happen. In the end, Democrats essentially got nothing, which is why there’s total fury erupting within their caucus.  

So, I take that as a good sign that the farm wasn’t given away. Chuck Schumer guillotine memes pervaded Bluesky. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
Here's the Line a Lib Said on CNN About the Shutdown That Only Made Scott Jennings Smile Matt Vespa
It's Not Shocking This Was Omitted From the NYT Piece About Trump's Veterans Day Address Matt Vespa
Trump Says He's Obligated to Sue This Outlet Over Their Outrageous J6 Editing Scandal Matt Vespa
Bill Maher: I'd Like to Have Dinner With Trump Again Matt Vespa
House Rules Committee Advances Senate-Passed Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction Matt Vespa
Advertisement