Hakeem Jeffries Reaction to This Dem Rep's Claim About the Senate Deal Exposes the Level of Dysfunction

It’s done. The Senate deal is moving toward the House, and barring any major setbacks, it’s likely to pass. It’ll end the longest government shutdown in American history, spurred by Democrats who wanted $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care benefits. The GOP didn’t budge. Trump didn’t cave. And congressional Republicans didn’t move on the president’s call to nuke the legislative filibuster, which would’ve been a disastrous move—we’re not going to be in the majority forever. It’s just the way of things.

The deal keeps SNAP benefits funded through September 2026, extends government funding until January 30, and promises a vote on Obamacare subsidies. It’s essentially the deal the GOP offered from the get-go. It’s what’s been offered since mid-October. The initial continuing resolution was for only seven weeks, intended to give time to finalize 12 or so appropriations bills at Biden-era funding levels that Democrats supported in March. The messaging, strategy, and goals were all unpopular or unmarketable. Did Democrats win elections in 2025? Sure, but they were the ones who blinked first, a sign that they knew the jig was up, and it was. On the flip side, the results in some areas point to significant erosions in Trump support among Hispanics, so even more reason Congress needs to push the MAGA agenda to get things back on track. Also, the Fed, please cut the damn interest rates.

When Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that Sen. Chuck Schumer signed off on Democrats to hop on board this deal, which eight Democratic senators joined, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, rejected this report:

This is an interesting situation: a major rift is brewing between Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) over Schumer's failure to unite his caucus.



Khanna insists Schumer "blessed" the Senators who voted to reopen the government, proof of his ineffectiveness.



Not… pic.twitter.com/5XOyXirdXi — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 11, 2025

This party is a mess. They’re once again not on the same page, and fury is starting to spill over. Who is the leader of this party? Not even Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) knows.

🚨 WOW! Democrats in D.C. are livid at Sen. John Fetterman (D)'s response to "who is RUNNING the Democrat Party?"



"Uh, I, no one really knows." 💀



BRUTAL for Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.



"And I think my values are reflected in my vote and the things I support. That… pic.twitter.com/DabZWmeL7G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

