The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded

So, this account seems to confirm two things: one, Democrats knew this shutdown ploy was stupid, and two, they caused it. The narrative that this shutdown was GOP-led imploded after Axios reported that a group of moderate Democrats was willing to push for a deal to reopen the government. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), thinking he had an upper hand, forced them not to do it.

Now, eight Democratic senators sided with the GOP to reopen the government, agreeing to the same framework the Republicans offered in mid-October. The White House is on board with this agreement that funds SNAP through September 2026, extends government funding through January 30, and provides time for a vote on the expiring Obamacare subsidies.

The Democrats got nothing. House Democrats are furious and are now rallying against the bill to keep the government closed. So, this is and has always been a Democrat operation. We knew that, but it’s amusing how these talking points are rudderless beyond belief. But what would you expect from Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (via Axios):

So much for that whole “Republican shutdown” narrative. https://t.co/LkydL8l6Hn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2025

As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer publicly battled Republicans over the government shutdown, he was privately cajoling a group of moderates not to fold before November. Why it matters: Democrats are blaming Schumer (D-N.Y.) for not prolonging the shutdown. In reality, it could have been much shorter. Two weeks into the shutdown, a group of moderates told Schumer they were ready to vote to open the government, according to three sources familiar with the conversation. It's unclear if that group was big enough to end the shutdown. But Schumer persuaded the moderates to hold out until at least the beginning of November, when open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began. In mid-October, he made it clear to his entire caucus that he was likely to come out against the emerging bipartisan deal that a group of moderate senators were pushing. Zoom in: At the very beginning of the shutdown, Schumer was put on notice that a group of moderate Democrats didn't want to pick the government shutdown fight in the first place.

Democrats shut the government down over nothing if this plays out.

It was forty days of pain for nothing.

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

