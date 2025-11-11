SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Tipsheet

It's Sad That an ESPN Host Had to Say This Before Interviewing Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 11, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s ridiculous that ESPN host and former Colts kicker Pat McAfee had to say this before interviewing the president of the United States, but that’s liberal America for you. They’re soft, stupid, and totally Trump-deranged, but the man cannot be ignored. It’s also Veterans’ Day, and he’s the commander-in-chief. If people have a problem with that, you’re too mentally ill to be left alone and should be locked up, but I digress.

Interviewing the president is an opportunity of a lifetime. Not many get to do it, so when it happens, you go for it. Second, it doesn’t matter who’s occupying the office—it’s the president. Very few on the Left understand this concept. McAfee also threw in another reason why Trump was coming onto his show: the man is downright hilarious.  

DONALD TRUMP VETERANS VETERANS DAY

Trump is one of the best people to interview. You’re always going to get something, maybe even tidbits that aren’t even on the programming sheet. When he announced a deal to lower prescription drug prices, the White House event turned into a full-throated defense of tariff policy and its status as a national security mechanism when appropriately used.  

Also, Trump dropping an ‘Oorah’ was perfect.  

Happy Veterans Day. 

