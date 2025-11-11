It's Sad That an ESPN Host Had to Say This Before Interviewing Trump

It’s ridiculous that ESPN host and former Colts kicker Pat McAfee had to say this before interviewing the president of the United States, but that’s liberal America for you. They’re soft, stupid, and totally Trump-deranged, but the man cannot be ignored. It’s also Veterans’ Day, and he’s the commander-in-chief. If people have a problem with that, you’re too mentally ill to be left alone and should be locked up, but I digress.

Advertisement

Interviewing the president is an opportunity of a lifetime. Not many get to do it, so when it happens, you go for it. Second, it doesn’t matter who’s occupying the office—it’s the president. Very few on the Left understand this concept. McAfee also threw in another reason why Trump was coming onto his show: the man is downright hilarious.

.@PatMcAfeeShow has to explain to his lib listeners WHY he’s interviewing @POTUS:



"It's Veterans Day.

He's the Commander-in-Chief.

Obviously, if we have the opportunity to talk to him, we're going to.

And he is HILARIOUS.”



AMEN! 👏



pic.twitter.com/N2tkD8c11V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2025

Mr. President why don't you drop an OORAH



"I will.. OORAH" ~ @POTUS



We love EVERYTHING about that #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pfgAyceX5R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2025

🇺🇸NOW — POTUS on @PatMcAfeeShow:



"The veterans have taken such good care of us... What I think of with the veterans is, 'How do I take care of the veterans?’” pic.twitter.com/OWbAxL9ajp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11,

Trump is one of the best people to interview. You’re always going to get something, maybe even tidbits that aren’t even on the programming sheet. When he announced a deal to lower prescription drug prices, the White House event turned into a full-throated defense of tariff policy and its status as a national security mechanism when appropriately used.

Also, Trump dropping an ‘Oorah’ was perfect.

Happy Veterans Day.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.