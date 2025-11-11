CNN's Scott Jennings Took This Little Lefty to the Cleaners Over the Schumer Shutdown

Say a prayer for this young man: he tried to outmaneuver CNN’s Scott Jennings and got stuffed. You do not need to read just Democratic National Committee talking points and pay attention to what’s happening, because Jennings will dress you down brutally on live television. Some lefty SiriusXM host tried to sell the line that the Republicans caused this shutdown, one of the most laughably absurd myths we’ve had permeate the national landscape since the Russian collusion hoax.

At every turn, Jennings clotheslined the kid. On SNAP benefits, this clown tried to argue that the GOP cut them; they voted to fund them 15 times. It was the Democrats who rejected it to keep the shutdown going.

Leftist Sirius XM radio host Dylan Douglas never had a chance against Scott Jennings.



"You cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the ones that were hurting people"



"Who was casting the votes against opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?" pic.twitter.com/myO1JdHFDk — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 11, 2025

The Senate reached a deal to reopen the government and fund it through January 30. SNAP benefits would be funded through September 2026, and there will be a vote on Obamacare subsidies. This deal was the initial GOP offer. Who rejected it, which led to this circus in DC? The Democrats. They caved and accepted a deal that Republicans offered in mid-October.

What the hell was even that, guys?

"One thing that came out of this entire fight is that Obamacare has been exposed as a complete and utter failure. We all know it. Everybody admits it. The other thing that came out is that Democrats are willing to make people suffer." pic.twitter.com/PyTRZbToWB — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

