SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded
FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents
Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley
VIP
The Shutdown Fight Was One Big American Mess, but Trump Won
VIP
Senate Democrats Pushing for Investigation Into Federal Agencies Blaming Them for Schumer...
Does 60 Minutes Know What the Word 'Banned' Actually Means?
It Turns Out Chuck Schumer Was Working Behind the Scenes in Futile Effort...
Dense or Indecent?
A Virtuous, Limited Government Would Have Prevented a Shutdown
Playing Hardball
End the Filibuster and Save America
Veterans Day: A Solemn Promise and a Time for Bold Action
A Veterans Day Tribute
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Took This Little Lefty to the Cleaners Over the Schumer Shutdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 11, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Say a prayer for this young man: he tried to outmaneuver CNN’s Scott Jennings and got stuffed. You do not need to read just Democratic National Committee talking points and pay attention to what’s happening, because Jennings will dress you down brutally on live television. Some lefty SiriusXM host tried to sell the line that the Republicans caused this shutdown, one of the most laughably absurd myths we’ve had permeate the national landscape since the Russian collusion hoax.

Advertisement

At every turn, Jennings clotheslined the kid. On SNAP benefits, this clown tried to argue that the GOP cut them; they voted to fund them 15 times. It was the Democrats who rejected it to keep the shutdown going. 

The Senate reached a deal to reopen the government and fund it through January 30. SNAP benefits would be funded through September 2026, and there will be a vote on Obamacare subsidies. This deal was the initial GOP offer. Who rejected it, which led to this circus in DC? The Democrats. They caved and accepted a deal that Republicans offered in mid-October.  

Recommended

The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SNAP

What the hell was even that, guys?

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
FAFO: Lib Karen Got a Rude Wake-Up Call After Messing With ICE Agents Matt Vespa
Absolute Mayhem Broke Out During TPUSA Event at UC Berkeley Matt Vespa
It Turns Out Chuck Schumer Was Working Behind the Scenes in Futile Effort to Prolong the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Democrats Are Evil, Not Stupid Derek Hunter
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck, Bro Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Main Dem Narrative for the Government Shutdown Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement