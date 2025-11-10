House Dems Are Melting Down Over Senate Deal to End the Shutdown

They’re big mad. They’re furious. The Senate worked through the weekend, and got a deal done. Eight Democratic Senators jumped ship to clear a key procedural hurdle to pave way for a bill that could reopen the government this week. If all goes according to plan, a vote could be held in the House on Wednesday. Speaker Johnson has been adroit at keeping House Republicans in line. House Democrats don’t have the cards if that’s the case.

Advertisement

What did the GOP give up? nothing. That’s the killer. They gave up nothing the vote on the Obamacare subsidies was already on the table in mid-October. The deal funds the government through January 30 and SNAP through September 2026. The undue pain inflicted on American working families by Democrats could come to an end, and only the Democrats seem to be mad. MSNBC, Bluesky, and the rest of whack job lefty America was in total meltdown mode last night (via Axios):

Democratic lawmakers and liberal grassroots groups erupted Sunday night as moderate Senate Democrats moved to cut a deal with Republicans that would put an end to the government shutdown. Why it matters: The deal threatens to reopen the deep divisions that have been roiling the Democratic Party all year, and the widespread opposition to it among House Democrats could complicate its path to passage. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), in a statement Sunday night, suggested the bill fails to "decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis." He vowed to "fight" the bill if it reaches the House. "This 'deal' is a surrender that all congressional Democrats should reject out of hand," said Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin. "We cannot afford a divided and weak opposition party." […] What we're hearing: House Democrats' text message chains lit up in anger Sunday as details of the deal began to trickle out into the public, with both progressive and centrist lawmakers venting fury, sources told Axios. "People are furious," a centrist House Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share details of internal discussions, told Axios. "It's an awful deal and a total failure to use leverage for anything real." A progressive House Democrat said "people are pissed" and that it feels like Senate Democrats "got almost nothing. It seems like they are just tired." […] The intrigue: House Democrats privately discussed supporting primary challengers against their Senate counterparts when the upper chamber voted to fund the government in March. That chatter has resurfaced, according to two House Democrats.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) is one GOP voice who said he wouldn’t support this bill. Let’s see what he says after he takes a call from Trump should that occur.