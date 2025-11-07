Stephen Colbert: I'm Actually Not a Die-Hard Liberal

You can’t trust these people, of course. Also, what would these people consider a conservative position? Stephen Colbert claims he’s more conservative than people think, which I don’t even know what that means. The man has made it his mission to attack President Trump and demonize conservatives daily, which led to the demise of The Late Show. It was costing CBS $50 million a year, and his incessant sparring with half the country likely didn’t help.

Clay Travis spoke about these remarks with Sean Hannity:

Colbert: "People perceive me as this sort of lefty figure. I'm more conservative than people think."



He finally said something funny. pic.twitter.com/cjltnYZ98S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 4, 2025

And there are ways to mock conservatives without being nasty. We can take a joke. Vice President JD Vance chose to be the meme circulating about him for Halloween. It was great. Sadly, Larry David went nutty after Bill Maher had dinner with Trump, but his episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he wears a MAGA hat to get out of meetings he doesn’t want to go to was great. The late Charlie Kirk loved how South Park satirized his activism on campus.

The best part is that liberals cannot stand that we laugh at ourselves, being irritated beyond belief that we're not mad that some shows are poking fun. That's not our problem. We actually have a sense of humor and don't busy ourselves policing what is acceptable and what's not based on psudeo-intellectual woke rules that are anti-free speech at its core.

Now, what is funny is that Colbert thought this was a a sellabe line.

