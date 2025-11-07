VIP
Don't Doom About Future Elections Based on Tuesday's Results
Is There Something Fishy With New Jersey's Latest Election Results?
No Way That Was the Louvre's Password for Its Security Network
Spanberger Supporter Hopes Women's Rights Are Restored or Something. When Were They Revoke...
Defending Ed Files Title IX Complaint Against Princeton University's Discriminatory Transg...
Jennifer Lawrence Finally Realized Republicans Watch Movies
Socialist Creep: DSA-Backed Candidates Win Majority on Minneapolis City Council, Posing Ch...
G5 Information Op: How FBI Director Patel and Alexis Wilkins Become the Targets...
Dear New York City Refugees, Tennessee Is Full
She Loathes You, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!
Bad News for Republicans, Warnings for Both Parties
Zohran Mamdani’s Win Began in America’s Classrooms
Genocide As Political Football
Antisemitism Is an Assault on Religious Liberty
Tipsheet

Stephen Colbert: I'm Actually Not a Die-Hard Liberal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 07, 2025 6:00 AM
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

You can’t trust these people, of course. Also, what would these people consider a conservative position? Stephen Colbert claims he’s more conservative than people think, which I don’t even know what that means. The man has made it his mission to attack President Trump and demonize conservatives daily, which led to the demise of The Late Show. It was costing CBS $50 million a year, and his incessant sparring with half the country likely didn’t help. 

Advertisement

Clay Travis spoke about these remarks with Sean Hannity:

And there are ways to mock conservatives without being nasty. We can take a joke. Vice President JD Vance chose to be the meme circulating about him for Halloween. It was great. Sadly, Larry David went nutty after Bill Maher had dinner with Trump, but his episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he wears a MAGA hat to get out of meetings he doesn’t want to go to was great. The late Charlie Kirk loved how South Park satirized his activism on campus.

The best part is that liberals cannot stand that we laugh at ourselves, being irritated beyond belief that we're not mad that some shows are poking fun. That's not our problem. We actually have a sense of humor and don't busy ourselves policing what is acceptable and what's not based on psudeo-intellectual woke rules that are anti-free speech at its core. 

Recommended

Is There Something Fishy With New Jersey's Latest Election Results? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BILL MAHER CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP LARRY DAVID SEAN HANNITY

Now, what is funny is that Colbert thought this was a a sellabe line.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is There Something Fishy With New Jersey's Latest Election Results? Matt Vespa
Jennifer Lawrence Finally Realized Republicans Watch Movies Amy Curtis
Does the Democrats' Chaos Strategy Work? Victor Davis Hanson
No Way That Was the Louvre's Password for Its Security Network Matt Vespa
Socialist Creep: DSA-Backed Candidates Win Majority on Minneapolis City Council, Posing Challenge to Frey Amy Curtis
She Loathes You, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is There Something Fishy With New Jersey's Latest Election Results? Matt Vespa
Advertisement