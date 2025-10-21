Lefty Trump Supporter Guts the Left's No Kings Nonsense in a Little Over...
Bill Maher Reveals Who He Wants to Interview Next...and the Libs Are Going to Lose Their Minds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 21, 2025 6:30 AM
Bill Maher revealed who he wants to interview next on his podcast Club Random, and it might irritate liberals: former President George W. Bush. In the 2000s, it would’ve been inconceivable that such a sit-down would occur, even post-Tea Party wave. 

Yet, as Maher has seen his side become anti-free speech and illiberal to the max, he’s changed his tune. Now, does that mean he apologizes for the harsh takes he had during the Bush years? No, but admits that privatizing social security wasn’t the worst idea, and that he could’ve been more reasonable in his criticism of the former president (via Daily Wire): 

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher said that despite being a longtime critic of former President George W. Bush, he wouldn’t mind sitting down and having a conversation with the Texas politician. 

I was hard [on Bush]— I’m not taking it back. I wasn’t for the invasion of Iraq, or just the basic Republican policies that he championed were not exactly my cup of tea. But I also have things more in perspective. He should know that, yes, I probably, looking back, could have been more reasonable,” Maher said. 

Maher did say that he was not totally opposed to Bush’s idea to privatize Social Security: “It wasn’t like the worst idea.” 

Would Bush do it? Maybe, he has the time but given how W. has stayed out of the spotlight, especially now, Maher should focus on other guests. But if this happens, it would be interesting. 

