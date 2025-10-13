Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the Gaza War

President Trump signed the Gaza peace plan with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey today. Hamas has released all the hostages, including the remains of those they murdered in captivity. It’s an international feat that Joe Biden could never muster—he didn’t have the skill or intelligence to pull it off. And now, Democrats are left shell-shocked again. For years, their side wanted to end the war in Gaza. Now, it’s over, and they’re awfully quiet today.

"Endless applause for President Trump."



"I even saw people wearing Make America Great Again hats in that crowd over at Hostage Square."



THE PRESIDENT OF PEACE! pic.twitter.com/tDuXPfdSWm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2025

There’s nothing from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the faces of congressional Democrats, amid this historic moment. Trump got it done. Biden couldn’t, because his administration was the seat of incompetence.

THEY'RE HOME. 💛



President Donald J. Trump meets with hostage families and listens to their stories in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/A6ikoehSX2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

HISTORIC MOMENT.



President Donald J. Trump, alongside the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, signs the Gaza Peace Plan for peace in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/depaxQO8g2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

Trump pitched the peace plan in late September. Israel agreed to it, and later Hamas, which is on the verge of total annihilation in Gaza.

Isn’t this what Democrats wanted for so long, especially since their base has been hammering them for years? Yet, they’re mum. Trump remains eons ahead of them politically, which isn’t a challenging task when Schumer and Temu Obama are the faces of the party on the Hill.

WOW—PM of Pakistan says POTUS is the most wonderful candidate for the peace prize, because he made peace in South Asia, AND he's "saving millions of lives in the ME."



"The world will always remember you as a man who did everything & went out of the way to stop 7 & today 8 wars." pic.twitter.com/VBG0auDKsG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

They’re more focused on this loser No Kings rally on the 18th.

Chris Murphy: We are in the middle of an authoritarian takeover, but if enough people show up for the No Kings protests we still have a chance to save the country.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/ECqOWi5tnU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2025

For those living in the real world, mission accomplished. What a win.

After receiving high honors from Israel and Egypt, President Trump is on his way back to the White House. He leaves the Middle East as living hostage families go to sleep with their loved ones home 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/Xc3ls9tmlO — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

Last Note: Omar wants the war to end so she can push for Netanyahu to be hauled off to the Hague. What a clown show.

For the sake of humanity, let’s hope this will be a lasting and permanent ceasefire. While this is a hopeful step, we must demand accountability for every war crime committed during this genocide and continue to call for an end to the occupation. https://t.co/V7nh0Z9wEH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2025

