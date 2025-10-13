VIP
The Consequences of Lies
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the Gaza War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 13, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump signed the Gaza peace plan with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey today. Hamas has released all the hostages, including the remains of those they murdered in captivity. It’s an international feat that Joe Biden could never muster—he didn’t have the skill or intelligence to pull it off. And now, Democrats are left shell-shocked again. For years, their side wanted to end the war in Gaza. Now, it’s over, and they’re awfully quiet today.

There’s nothing from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the faces of congressional Democrats, amid this historic moment. Trump got it done. Biden couldn’t, because his administration was the seat of incompetence. 

Trump pitched the peace plan in late September. Israel agreed to it, and later Hamas, which is on the verge of total annihilation in Gaza.  

Isn’t this what Democrats wanted for so long, especially since their base has been hammering them for years? Yet, they’re mum. Trump remains eons ahead of them politically, which isn’t a challenging task when Schumer and Temu Obama are the faces of the party on the Hill.  

They’re more focused on this loser No Kings rally on the 18th.  

For those living in the real world, mission accomplished. What a win.

Last Note: Omar wants the war to end so she can push for Netanyahu to be hauled off to the Hague. What a clown show.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

