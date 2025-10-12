Minnesota's AG Remarks About Antifa Just Got Obliterated

The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Democrats need to understand something: your social media posts are forever. We’ll find them. And for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, his Antifa remarks came back to bite him most hilariously. The Trump administration is dedicated to deconstructing this leftist group that’s been terrorizing the Left Coast for years. They’re disrupting ICE raids, they riot, and assault people with whom they disagree at rallies. It’s insane. 

Ellison tried to peddle the current Democrat talking point that Antifa is so nebulous that it doesn’t exist. No one knows that, he claimed. There’s one problem: he posted a photo of himself holding an Antifa handbook:

It’s too easy, not that outmaneuvering the Democratic brain trust in Minnesota is a tall order. They’re running scared, folks. We gutted USAID, and now a lot of liberal/Democratic media organizations and institutions are in a dire financial situation. They need to do something to stop Trump, so they decided to shut down the government over illegal alien health care and NPR funding. They want $1.5 trillion for that pet project. It’s wildly unpopular. It’s not happening; no Republican should cave or even entertain talks about this nonsense.  

They’re making colossal errors because they have no principles, no core, no agenda, and no leaders. They just plain suck—but you knew that already. 

I mean, Keith, this photo—you cannot make this up.

