Liberal Fox News Host Admits This Was the Smartest Thing the GOP Ever Did in 2024

We knew it was going to work. How could it not? The liberal media, Democrats, and others dismissed Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for loading buses full of illegals and dumping them in blue states. It was time to bring the problem to the doorsteps of the people who thought open borders were a winning issue during the 2024 election, and it worked. Deep blue enclaves in Chicago turned on migrants, as did those in New York. People began showing up at bus stations shouting at them.

Liberal Fox News host Jessica Tarlov admitted during an interview with Katie Couric that it was the smartest thing the Republicans ever did:

pic.twitter.com/D8JvuiyxuR



JESSICA TARLOV: "I thought that it was a stunt when they started busing migrants ... to Martha’s Vineyard. It was the smartest thing they ever did!"



KATIE COURIC: "I have a friend who lives in Florida. And I said, 'What did you think of Ron DeSantis… — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 11, 2025

It’s the one issue on which Democrats went way off the reservation, and they remain intransigent in moderating their stance, despite clear evidence that their positions on immigration are unpopular. The evidence is sitting in the White House.

