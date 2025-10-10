This Was Eye-Opening Crosstab in the Latest Poll on Virginia AG Race

Jay Jones knows he’s in trouble. With shootings happening at ICE facilities and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, texting that you want your political rivals and their families dead isn’t a good look. In fact, it’s downright psychotic. He apologized, but only because he got caught. Now, fundraisers are being canceled, and Jones is pleading with Democrats to keep supporting him.

It's a close race, a virtual dead heat. An internal poll from the Jones campaign had a disturbing crosstab. While 44 percent view him more unfavorably after his ‘die, die, die’ texts from 2022 were revealed, 12 percent of voters viewed him more favorably since this public relations nightmare:

they want us dead https://t.co/pvEbbMnk0z — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) October 8, 2025

It confirms what we’ve known for a while: there are sick people, and they happen to vote Democratic. It’s the party whose members are five times more likely to endorse or support political violence. They hate debate, and they’re now shooting people.

It shouldn't take this many words to say fantasizing about murder is wrong and that Jay Jones needs to go. pic.twitter.com/EVuOpk2Ksj — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 9, 2025

Why hasn't he dropped out? pic.twitter.com/p28uDiFedw — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) October 4, 2025

