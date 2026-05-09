Watch a CNN Host Lose It Over the Virginia Supreme Court Trashing the Dems' Gerrymandered Map

CNN host Abby Philip was having a rough day: the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the Democrats’ gerrymandered map. The reactions came quickly, wildly, and entertainingly, with many not reading the case or the opinion, which was written by a judge appointed by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) to the Virginia appeals court while he was governor. This positioned him to become a justice on the Supreme Court of Virginia.

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"Virginia's constitution should apply to Florida. I am very smart." https://t.co/NL4Ik8jwJD — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 8, 2026

Virginia Supreme Court knocks down congressional maps due to violating the states constitution.



CNN host Kasie Hunt: "How is any of this... good for America?"



Following the state constitution is bad for America? pic.twitter.com/WOjI1cDTg1 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 8, 2026

It was clear that Democrats violated procedure with this push to gerrymander the state, which could’ve given Democrats a 10-1 advantage. The timeline Democrats used to establish and vote on this amendment, permitting this wild map, violated the state constitution. There are processes and rules that must be followed, you clowns. The best part is that early voting partially sank the Democrats during oral arguments.

Philip said we were in the depths of hell following this ruling:

“We are in the depths of hell” Abby Philip has an EPIC meltdown on CNN NewsNight in the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court ruling that the Democrats’ gerrymandering was unconstitutional.



“America's redistricting battles just became a full-fledged war. Democrats are vowing to go… pic.twitter.com/uQ8qLNc4eq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2026

“America's redistricting battles just became a full-fledged war. Democrats are vowing to go all in tonight after a consequential setback in Virginia. The state Supreme Court striking down the new congressional map that favors Democrats… for black voters in particular in the South they're looking to lose pretty much most if not all of their representation.

No, that’s not true, ma’am. There will be representation, but it’ll be black Republicans. Second, there are zero Republican House members in New England. It’s what it is.

Philip is insufferable, but usually calm and collected, so while she’s not animated, no doubt she was screaming inside.

We’re winning the redistricting battle. The midterms aren’t over yet, and Democrats being clear favorites is now uncertain.

Watching you guys go from celebrating gerrymandering to calling it undemocratic in less than a week is objectively hilarious. https://t.co/44Pz0PsBZl — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2026

There are 0 Republican seats in New England. https://t.co/FBCKiN3cqs — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 1, 2026

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