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Tipsheet

Watch a CNN Host Lose It Over the Virginia Supreme Court Trashing the Dems' Gerrymandered Map

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2026 2:56 AM
Watch a CNN Host Lose It Over the Virginia Supreme Court Trashing the Dems' Gerrymandered Map
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN host Abby Philip was having a rough day: the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the Democrats’ gerrymandered map. The reactions came quickly, wildly, and entertainingly, with many not reading the case or the opinion, which was written by a judge appointed by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) to the Virginia appeals court while he was governor. This positioned him to become a justice on the Supreme Court of Virginia. 

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It was clear that Democrats violated procedure with this push to gerrymander the state, which could’ve given Democrats a 10-1 advantage. The timeline Democrats used to establish and vote on this amendment, permitting this wild map, violated the state constitution. There are processes and rules that must be followed, you clowns. The best part is that early voting partially sank the Democrats during oral arguments. 

Philip said we were in the depths of hell following this ruling:

“America's redistricting battles just became a full-fledged war. Democrats are vowing to go all in tonight after a consequential setback in Virginia. The state Supreme Court striking down the new congressional map that favors Democrats… for black voters in particular in the South they're looking to lose pretty much most if not all of their representation.

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Related:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

No, that’s not true, ma’am. There will be representation, but it’ll be black Republicans. Second, there are zero Republican House members in New England. It’s what it is. 

Philip is insufferable, but usually calm and collected, so while she’s not animated, no doubt she was screaming inside. 

We’re winning the redistricting battle. The midterms aren’t over yet, and Democrats being clear favorites is now uncertain. 

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This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
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