Chicago's Brandon Johnson's Odd Remarks About the Civil War

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has established ICE-free zones, which is symbolic. The mayor doesn’t have this authority. Federal law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction nationwide—you already know this. It’s funny watching this man whose approvals are in the single-digits thinking he has any say on anything. No one wants you around, man (via Fox 32 Chicago):

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday signed an executive order creating "ICE-free zones" across Chicago, limiting the ability of federal immigration agents to use city property and private businesses as staging areas for enforcement actions. […] Johnson said the measure is designed to safeguard Chicagoans’ safety, dignity, and constitutional rights. "The order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices," Johnson said. It strengthens neighborhood solidarity and it reaffirms Chicago's role as a welcoming city. The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will." He said the city will continue to monitor federal operations and may take further steps if ICE escalates its enforcement activities. Johnson framed the move as a defense of due process and civil liberties, emphasizing that city residents should not live in fear of intimidation or excessive force from federal authorities.

And somehow immigration enforcement is a segue to mention how the “extreme right” wants a do-over for the American Civil War or something.

CHICAGO MAYOR: "The extreme right in this country refuse to accept the results of the Civil War. They have repeatedly called for a rematch." pic.twitter.com/IBDITT77OP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2025

Clown show mayor running a circus of a city that is Chicago. What else is new?

This is what ICE is dealing with in Chicago.



Groups of people — mostly foreigners — follow their every movement, running red lights, honking their horns to warn illegals of their whereabouts and trying to box in their vehicles.



It’s insurrectionist activity plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/bfou1yAY9b — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 5, 2025

