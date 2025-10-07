An Ex-MSNBC Analyst Named These Two Losers of the Week. It's Not...
NJ GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Is Now Clinching Endorsements From Democrat Bastions in the...
Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food...
VIP
One Tweet That Perfectly Captures How Dems Are Approaching Debate Right Now
Is ESPN Back to Their Cancel Culture Antics Over Politics Again?
Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That...
The Blood Lust of Democrats Will Continue Until They Are Completely Destroyed
Time Machine to 1968: Jack Carr’s Cry Havoc Drops You Into The Heart...
Jason Miyares' Race for Virginia Attorney General Just Got More Compelling
Spectrum Sale Enhances Economy and National Security
Mazel Tov on Your New Appliance! It Sucks.
Even More Disturbing Than Jay Jones's Text Messages Is the Reason Behind Them
From Tragedy to Triumph: A Message of Hope From October 7
Iran's Snapback Threat Must Be Confronted
Tipsheet

Chicago's Brandon Johnson's Odd Remarks About the Civil War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 07, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has established ICE-free zones, which is symbolic. The mayor doesn’t have this authority. Federal law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction nationwide—you already know this. It’s funny watching this man whose approvals are in the single-digits thinking he has any say on anything. No one wants you around, man (via Fox 32 Chicago): 

Advertisement

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday signed an executive order creating "ICE-free zones" across Chicago, limiting the ability of federal immigration agents to use city property and private businesses as staging areas for enforcement actions.

[…] 

Johnson said the measure is designed to safeguard Chicagoans’ safety, dignity, and constitutional rights. 

"The order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices," Johnson said. It strengthens neighborhood solidarity and it reaffirms Chicago's role as a welcoming city. The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will." 

He said the city will continue to monitor federal operations and may take further steps if ICE escalates its enforcement activities. 

Johnson framed the move as a defense of due process and civil liberties, emphasizing that city residents should not live in fear of intimidation or excessive force from federal authorities. 

And somehow immigration enforcement is a segue to mention how the “extreme right” wants a do-over for the American Civil War or something. 

Recommended

Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food Delivery Truck Driver Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Clown show mayor running a circus of a city that is Chicago. What else is new?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CIVIL RIGHTS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food Delivery Truck Driver Matt Vespa
Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That Destroyed a Judge's Home Matt Vespa
The Blood Lust of Democrats Will Continue Until They Are Completely Destroyed Derek Hunter
Mazel Tov on Your New Appliance! It Sucks. Alan Joseph Bauer
An Ex-MSNBC Analyst Named These Two Losers of the Week. It's Not Good for Dems. Matt Vespa
Is ESPN Back to Their Cancel Culture Antics Over Politics Again? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food Delivery Truck Driver Matt Vespa
Advertisement