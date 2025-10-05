SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Tipsheet

The Stabbing of Mark Sanchez Took a Wild Turn

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 05, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

At first, I thought former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was the victim. It turns out he might have been the perpetrator. He was stabbed early Saturday morning, around 12:30 A.M in Indianapolis. Sanchez is there to cover Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady Quinn is now taking over those duties.

The details we have thus far are that a man delivering food was accosted by Sanchez, who said the individual couldn’t park there. A scuffle broke out, leading the delivery driver to pull a knife in self-defense. Sanchez was rushed to the hospital, did not cooperate with authorities, and was later arrested (via Fox 59):

Several sources, including ESPN and TMZ, have indicated that former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to information obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the individual who allegedly stabbed Sanchez is claiming self-defense while calling the former NFL quarterback the aggressor in the encounter.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Washington Street on the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found one person stabbed and another injured. 

[…] 

According to IMPD, a physical disturbance happened that involved two males with one man receiving “lacerations” and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. 

Police have reported that, like Sanchez, the other person involved in the incident is not a local resident. 

[…] 

According to a source, the stabbing took place near Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery. Sanchez was allegedly stabbed in the chest, taken to the hospital for surgery, and is the individual listed as being in critical condition by police, sources say. 

The second individual also reportedly had “significant injuries” and claimed Sanchez was the aggressor in the incident and that he was merely defending himself with a knife. 

A source with knowledge of the situation reported that police made the decision to arrest Sanchez after they reviewed area surveillance video and spoke with the other person involved in the incident. 

Well, that took a turn.

