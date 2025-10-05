Scott Jennings' Face Says It All When CNN Panel Laments That Trump Could End Gaza War

First, we don’t know what’s going to happen because we’re dealing with terrorists. Hamas has rejected numerous ceasefire agreements, as it refuses to release the Israeli hostages taken during the genocidal terror group’s attack on the Jewish state that occurred on October 7, 2023. They announced on Friday that they agreed to release all the hostages, living and dead, and enter talks to end the Gaza war. President Trump made a pitch for peace last week, terms that Israel agreed to.

The news was not well-received on CNN, where liberal panel guest Alencia Johnson and host Abby Phillip could not mask their disappointment that Trump could get credit for ending the war in Gaza. He didn’t say anything, but Scott Jennings’s facial expression said it all when Johnson said it was “challenging” that Trump could succeed in getting this done.

"If President Trump is able to do this, this is a major... [sad pause] it's a major... [sad pause] victory for him."



"It is challenging to actually hear that piece of, Trump being potentially the one to get the ceasefire deal."



Liberals hate it when Trump succeeds. pic.twitter.com/hyG1bmoYmm — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 4, 2025

Over the weekend, Jennings still waged war on liberal panel guests on their indefensible spin that illegals can’t get federal health care benefits. We know better. He also defended ICE’s continued operations in Chicago:

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *REFUSES TO BACK DOWN* against Abby Phillip as she REPEATEDLY pushes Dem narrative that illegal immigrants don't get Medicaid🚨



PHILLIP: "Medicaid does not go to undocumented immigrants ..." *glitches out*



JENNINGS: *shakes head* "It doesn't matter how… pic.twitter.com/HFUmUcCLrG — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 4, 2025

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *DOESN'T WAVER* when CNN Panel GANGS UP on him for blaming TREN DE ARAGUA TERRORISTS for children caught up in raid — and not ICE for doing their jobs🚨



JENNINGS: “If the federal government knows that there is a nest of Tren de Aragua in a city like… pic.twitter.com/6IBkd3Buz7 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 4, 2025

