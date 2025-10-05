Seattle's Mayor Said Something Totally Insane During This Week's Debate
Scott Jennings' Face Says It All When CNN Panel Laments That Trump Could End Gaza War

Matt Vespa
October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

First, we don’t know what’s going to happen because we’re dealing with terrorists. Hamas has rejected numerous ceasefire agreements, as it refuses to release the Israeli hostages taken during the genocidal terror group’s attack on the Jewish state that occurred on October 7, 2023. They announced on Friday that they agreed to release all the hostages, living and dead, and enter talks to end the Gaza war. President Trump made a pitch for peace last week, terms that Israel agreed to. 

The news was not well-received on CNN, where liberal panel guest Alencia Johnson and host Abby Phillip could not mask their disappointment that Trump could get credit for ending the war in Gaza. He didn’t say anything, but Scott Jennings’s facial expression said it all when Johnson said it was “challenging” that Trump could succeed in getting this done. 

Over the weekend, Jennings still waged war on liberal panel guests on their indefensible spin that illegals can’t get federal health care benefits. We know better. He also defended ICE’s continued operations in Chicago:

Everyone Is Getting in on the Schumer Shutdown Memes Matt Vespa
CNN DONALD TRUMP GAZA HAMAS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

