Everyone Is Getting in on the Schumer Shutdown Memes

On Friday, the Senate failed to reopen the government, as neither the Democratic nor the House GOP spending votes were able to clear the procedural 60-vote threshold. Democrats are dead-set, for now, in voting against the GOP’s clean seven-week continuing resolution, which has spending levels maintained at Biden-era levels, and with no Republican initiatives. Democrats supported everything funded in this CR before, but they need to hold the country hostage so they can grab $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care.

Advertisement

So, with the works still gummed up, the meme game has never been more elite. Since Democrats came to full froth over President Trump’s trolling of congressional Democrats with AI-generated videos of them donning sombreros, everyone is getting in on it.

POV you're Hakeem Jeffries clocking in to take L's all day pic.twitter.com/sb2rAwvSrN — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) October 3, 2025

They really are 😂 pic.twitter.com/ksMpwHSwit — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 3, 2025

Sombrero Liz Warren: Undocumented Care pic.twitter.com/HTeIQy1ht5 — Jon Cover 🕺🎬 (@JonCovering) October 3, 2025

Another democrat crying about sombreros. This time it’s @amyklobuchar getting triggered over a meme. Now she becomes the meme! 🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/0YLklBkmEA — SUPREME MEME 🐸🧪 (@SupremeMemeUSA) October 3, 2025

Still Nacho President pic.twitter.com/KXjNNFxPYC — Captain Sou (@SouSanDiego) October 3, 2025

The sombrero memes will continue until moral improves. pic.twitter.com/7vzCD7f692 — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) October 3, 2025

Nancy Pelosi, you have been selected to participate in the great sombrero meme war of 2025! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wcp3i52ZMo — Gizmo Memes (@Gizmo_Memes) October 2, 2025

The sombrero memes are still coming in strong 😂 https://t.co/9qndv47mE3 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) October 3, 2025

pic.twitter.com/XlClrb02JB — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 4, 2025

And this one is just amazing:





The shutdown could last another week. I’m okay with that—we didn’t shut down the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.