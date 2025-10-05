SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
The Stabbing of Mark Sanchez Took a Wild Turn
Everyone Is Getting in on the Schumer Shutdown Memes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 05, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday, the Senate failed to reopen the government, as neither the Democratic nor the House GOP spending votes were able to clear the procedural 60-vote threshold. Democrats are dead-set, for now, in voting against the GOP’s clean seven-week continuing resolution, which has spending levels maintained at Biden-era levels, and with no Republican initiatives. Democrats supported everything funded in this CR before, but they need to hold the country hostage so they can grab $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care. 

So, with the works still gummed up, the meme game has never been more elite. Since Democrats came to full froth over President Trump’s trolling of congressional Democrats with AI-generated videos of them donning sombreros, everyone is getting in on it.

And this one is just amazing:


 The shutdown could last another week. I’m okay with that—we didn’t shut down the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

