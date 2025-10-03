The Latest Sombrero-Mariachi Responses to the Schumer Shutdown Are Gold

They can’t stop it. They’re powerless. And we don’t care if you’re upset. The memes will continue until the government reopens. It’s asymmetrical warfare—I love it. The Democrats never expected to be hit like this during the Schumer shutdown, and it shows. They are seething over President Trump’s trolling of Democrats over their little show here. Liberals want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. That’s the crux of why they decided to shut down DC. When talks failed, Trump posted a video of Hakeem Jeffries, K-Mart Obama, standing next to Chuck Schumer with a moustache and a sombrero, where the latter rattled off reasons why Democrats are a trash party. Of course, it’s all AI-generated, as if we didn’t know. Later, mariachis dropped in the background. It’s now played on a loop in the White House Briefing Room.

You know liberal America suffered a massive stroke over this, especially as more patriots piled on as the shutdown drags on. Oh, and there are piñatas now:

Our social media manager was furloughed, but... Almost Friday 🪇 pic.twitter.com/AzALsXYygb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 2, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries speaks out on Schumer Shutdown last night pic.twitter.com/1KnHTyUCvE — Jon Cover 🕺🎬 (@JonCovering) October 3, 2025

The 44 Senate Democrats who voted for Schumer’s Shutdown should know that the Sombrero posting will continue until they re-open our government.



🎶 Hey, Macarena! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/coNBfnGXcY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2025

“You should have said gracias, Senor Jeffries.” pic.twitter.com/G2w9QTMkum — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 2, 2025

Interesting: Speaker Mike Johnson said he advised Leader Jeffries just to "ignore" the trolling & social media jabs from Trump — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) October 2, 2025

Also, they don’t get why we’re doing this:

Because it’s where the criticism is coming from… Because when you’re perpetually outraged by this president… After awhile it just becomes one big joke. https://t.co/34giU3RbUi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 2, 2025

And there's this...cope and seethe, losers.

CNN absolutely loved Democrats ‘trolling’ and 'taunting' Trump with a taco truck in DC. pic.twitter.com/HdahcZiFPc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



