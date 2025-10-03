VIP
The Government Is Shut Down, and I'm All for It
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Infuriated That No One Cares About Trump Blasting Dems...
CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn’t Let This Schumer Shutdown Lie Slide
There's No Way a Dem Rep Said This About Trump During the Schumer...
No Apologies: Proud to Stand With Israel, Proud to Defend the West
Trump Posted a New Clip Trolling Hakeem Jeffries...and Another That's Really Going to...
Qatar Is Bankrolling Global Terror—and It’s a Direct Threat to the West
Let's Stop Pretending About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
VIP
Empty Lives
Amidst Concerns About Left-Wing Lawfare, States Should Review Who They Have on Contract...
It’s Time to Choose Cooperation Over Continued Chaos
Talking Point vs. Truth
Direct Democracy Can Save Younger Generations From Penury
Duty Drawback Benefits American Manufacturers and Exporters
Tipsheet

The Latest Sombrero-Mariachi Responses to the Schumer Shutdown Are Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 03, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

They can’t stop it. They’re powerless. And we don’t care if you’re upset. The memes will continue until the government reopens. It’s asymmetrical warfare—I love it. The Democrats never expected to be hit like this during the Schumer shutdown, and it shows. They are seething over President Trump’s trolling of Democrats over their little show here. Liberals want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. That’s the crux of why they decided to shut down DC. When talks failed, Trump posted a video of Hakeem Jeffries, K-Mart Obama, standing next to Chuck Schumer with a moustache and a sombrero, where the latter rattled off reasons why Democrats are a trash party. Of course, it’s all AI-generated, as if we didn’t know. Later, mariachis dropped in the background. It’s now played on a loop in the White House Briefing Room.

Advertisement

You know liberal America suffered a massive stroke over this, especially as more patriots piled on as the shutdown drags on. Oh, and there are piñatas now: 

Recommended

There's No Way a Dem Rep Said This About Trump During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, they don’t get why we’re doing this:

And there's this...cope and seethe, losers.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's No Way a Dem Rep Said This About Trump During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Trump Posted a New Clip Trolling Hakeem Jeffries...and Another That's Really Going to Trigger Libs Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn’t Let This Schumer Shutdown Lie Slide Matt Vespa
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Infuriated That No One Cares About Trump Blasting Dems With Sombrero Posts Matt Vespa
The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines Katie Pavlich
CBS News' Latest Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's No Way a Dem Rep Said This About Trump During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement