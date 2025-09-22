Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People
CNN's Van Jones Reveals the Message Charlie Kirk Left for Him Before His...
Is WaPo Serious With This Headline About Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service?
Oh, So That's Why a Shooting at a Local ABC Station Got Buried
NBC News' Horrific Attempt to Bury the Lede on the New Hampshire Shooting
VIP
Absolutely No One Is Excited About Pete Buttigieg
I Forgive Him
A Road to Nowhere
How Kirk Unified the Right, Pushed Off the Dissidents, and Helped Us Win...
Will Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Include a Generational Defeat Of the Left?
These Are Some of the 'Theories and Questions' About Kirk's Assassination the FBI...
VIP
Was Kirk Right About Trump, Musk? What Happened Sunday Was a Good Sign.
Hateful Democrats Fail To Besmirch Charlie Kirk
SCOTUS Says ICE Can Use Race — So Why Is Maricopa County Still...
Tipsheet

Wait, Did an ABC News Reporter Really Say That About Charlie Kirk's Assassination?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 22, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Man, this was a trainwreck. ABC News’ Jonathan Karl ran into a buzzsaw when he tried to walk a waffled line on the Charlie Kirk assassination when he didn’t need to. Just say it, man. It was a political assassination. Don’t try to dip, duck, dive, and dodge, because you end up with crap like this:

Advertisement

And then, the attempted clean-up, which wasn’t much of that, to be honest: 

Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service. The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and across the political spectrum. It was also senselessly celebrated by some, a small minority, who didn’t like what Kirk stood for. 

Celebrating or excusing violence is abhorrent. The murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act. It was gruesome crime. His alleged killer now faces the death penalty. 

Our thoughts this morning are with the Kirk family, especially his two young children who will now grow up without their father. 

Whatever you think of his political views – and there are many people deeply offended by things he said – Charlie Kirk was an unwavering advocate for free speech. On a personal note – he was always willing to engage with me and answer my questions. He welcomed debate with those he disagreed with. He didn’t try to silence his critics. He listened to them and tried to change their minds. 

Recommended

Is WaPo Serious With This Headline About Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And finally, total defeat: 

My comment was directed at those people who celebrate or excuse the murder of Charlie Kirk because they didn’t like his political views. That’s twisted and abhorrent. When you are committing violence, you are committing a crime, not practicing politics. 

I am not saying the murderer didn’t have a political motivation. I am saying he is a criminal — and you cannot justify violence because it is done in the name of a political cause. Same applies to those celebrating Luigi Mangione. 

Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. The suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, targeted kirk for his political views and was a leftist. It’s part of an ongoing issue on the Left, where liberal Americans are now much more likely to endorse or support political violence.

Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is WaPo Serious With This Headline About Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service? Matt Vespa
Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People Kurt Schlichter
Oh, So That's Why a Shooting at a Local ABC Station Got Buried Matt Vespa
NBC News' Horrific Attempt to Bury the Lede on the New Hampshire Shooting Matt Vespa
CNN's Van Jones Reveals the Message Charlie Kirk Left for Him Before His Assassination Matt Vespa
Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is WaPo Serious With This Headline About Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service? Matt Vespa
Advertisement