Wait, Did an ABC News Reporter Really Say That About Charlie Kirk's Assassination?

Man, this was a trainwreck. ABC News’ Jonathan Karl ran into a buzzsaw when he tried to walk a waffled line on the Charlie Kirk assassination when he didn’t need to. Just say it, man. It was a political assassination. Don’t try to dip, duck, dive, and dodge, because you end up with crap like this:

ABC media personality Jon Karl says “the murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act” pic.twitter.com/GtJErt6kbj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 21, 2025

And then, the attempted clean-up, which wasn’t much of that, to be honest:

Here is what I actually said:



Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service. The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 21, 2025

Later today, family, friends and supporters of Charlie Kirk will gather in Phoenix for his memorial service. The 31-year-old activist’s murder shocked the nation and was condemned by sensible and compassionate Americans in and out of politics and across the political spectrum. It was also senselessly celebrated by some, a small minority, who didn’t like what Kirk stood for. Celebrating or excusing violence is abhorrent. The murder of Charlie Kirk was not a political act. It was gruesome crime. His alleged killer now faces the death penalty. Our thoughts this morning are with the Kirk family, especially his two young children who will now grow up without their father. Whatever you think of his political views – and there are many people deeply offended by things he said – Charlie Kirk was an unwavering advocate for free speech. On a personal note – he was always willing to engage with me and answer my questions. He welcomed debate with those he disagreed with. He didn’t try to silence his critics. He listened to them and tried to change their minds.

And finally, total defeat:

My comment was directed at those people who celebrate or excuse the murder of Charlie Kirk because they didn’t like his political views. That’s twisted and abhorrent. When you are committing violence, you are committing a crime, not practicing politics.



I am not saying the… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 21, 2025

My comment was directed at those people who celebrate or excuse the murder of Charlie Kirk because they didn’t like his political views. That’s twisted and abhorrent. When you are committing violence, you are committing a crime, not practicing politics. I am not saying the murderer didn’t have a political motivation. I am saying he is a criminal — and you cannot justify violence because it is done in the name of a political cause. Same applies to those celebrating Luigi Mangione.

Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. The suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, targeted kirk for his political views and was a leftist. It’s part of an ongoing issue on the Left, where liberal Americans are now much more likely to endorse or support political violence.

New poll from YouGov



Agree it's okay to be happy about death of political figure they oppose:



Very Liberal: 24%

Liberal: 10%

Moderate: 7%

Conservative: 4%

Very Conservative: 3%



Agree violence can be justified to achieve political goals:



VL: 25%

L: 17%

M: 9%

C: 6%

VC: 3% pic.twitter.com/GztzwPcaqv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2025

It was absolutely a political act. This doesn’t mean anyone other than the shooter was responsible or to blame. But to abstract this away from what it was is to render the story incomprehensible. https://t.co/l0pEquNv84 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 21, 2025

