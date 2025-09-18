Dem Rep's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Could Kill Brain Cells
ESPN Finds Witness to 2006 Miami Hurricane Murder Alive After Prosecutors Told the...
Newsom Slams Trump Over Kimmel Suspension While His Own Anti-Free Speech Laws Face...
Senate Confirms 48 Trump Nominees 51-47 Under Republican Nuclear Option Rules
FCC Chair Brendan Carr Defends Kimmel Suspension As a Sign of Shift in...
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Suffers the Result of Years of the Media Lobbying for Censorship
UNCW Chancellor Condemns Campus Clashes, Vows Safety and Accountability After Kirk Memoria...
'Outraged' Schumer Slams Kimmel Suspension As Autocratic Despite Once Demanding Tucker Car...
Newsom Has a Melt Down After ABC Cancels Jimmy Kimmel
Hillary Clinton Slammed for Endorsing Weingarten Book Calling Conservatives ‘Fascists’
Florida Men Charged for $34M Fraud Scheme Targeting Medicare Beneficiaries
New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte Targeted in Alleged Pipe Bomb Plot by 22-Year-Old
7 Attorneys General Sue Ticketmaster, Live Nation Over Ticket Scalping
California Group Allegedly Gave Away ‘Free Money’ Meant for Medicaid Patients
Tipsheet

Did Mazie Hirono Make a Joke About Charlie Kirk's Assasination?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 18, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) can and does say whatever she wants, because there will be no political repercussions for it. It’s why she Robo-Hirono. She’s fed attack lines, and she repeats them for the congressional record, whether they're stupid or not, though it’s mostly material that can only be understood by the dense, the stupid, or the pedantic. And then, there are these cases where you must wonder if she’s making a mockery of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Advertisement

While discussing President Trump’s ongoing tariff agenda, she noted that small businesses are bearing the brunt. To be precise, she said she used the phrase "taking it in the neck." Lady, I think this was intentional, but you’ve proven to be such an utter moron that we’ll leave this up for debate. Look at her facial expression:

Recommended

New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte Targeted in Alleged Pipe Bomb Plot by 22-Year-Old Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and one of the nation’s top conservative activists, was assassinated on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was shot in the neck while answering a question about transgender shooters. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP MAZIE HIRONO TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte Targeted in Alleged Pipe Bomb Plot by 22-Year-Old Scott McClallen
Is This the Most Vile Reaction to Kimmel Getting Pulled Off Air? Leah Barkoukis
ESPN Finds Witness to 2006 Miami Hurricane Murder Alive After Prosecutors Told the Court He Was Dead Amy Curtis
Republicans Are Totally Not Being Cool About People Murdering Them Kurt Schlichter
A High School Student Wore a MAGA Hat to Honor Charlie Kirk – This Is How the School Reacted Jeff Charles
Senate Confirms 48 Trump Nominees 51-47 Under Republican Nuclear Option Rules Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte Targeted in Alleged Pipe Bomb Plot by 22-Year-Old Scott McClallen
Advertisement