Did Mazie Hirono Make a Joke About Charlie Kirk's Assasination?

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) can and does say whatever she wants, because there will be no political repercussions for it. It’s why she Robo-Hirono. She’s fed attack lines, and she repeats them for the congressional record, whether they're stupid or not, though it’s mostly material that can only be understood by the dense, the stupid, or the pedantic. And then, there are these cases where you must wonder if she’s making a mockery of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Advertisement

“You are requiring applicants to be able to do a certain kind of pull ups, which a lot of woman cannot because of physiological differences."



Hahahaha. @maziehirono just admitted it. Men and women are different.



pic.twitter.com/10U8Cx8LxV — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) September 16, 2025

While discussing President Trump’s ongoing tariff agenda, she noted that small businesses are bearing the brunt. To be precise, she said she used the phrase "taking it in the neck." Lady, I think this was intentional, but you’ve proven to be such an utter moron that we’ll leave this up for debate. Look at her facial expression:

UNHINGED: Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono attacking tariffs says that small businesses are "taking it in the neck."



Why is Hirono making light of Charlie Kirk's assassination to score points against the Trump administration?pic.twitter.com/CtrDpqIw9t — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 18, 2025

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and one of the nation’s top conservative activists, was assassinated on September 10 during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was shot in the neck while answering a question about transgender shooters.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!