Tipsheet

'This S**t Has to Stop': Bill Maher Rips Into the Left for Peddling This Anti-Trump Narrative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 13, 2025 2:01 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher touched on the assassination of Charlie Kirk last night. Maher has Kirk on his podcast. The HBO host prides himself with being able to talk with anyone. He dined with President Trump. And he couldn’t care less if snowflake liberals have a problem with that. He’s a free speech stalwart, which we’ll get to in a second, but what do you think of his reaction to the recent death of Kirk? 

First, Maher couldn’t stand that Trump was called Hitler again by a bunch of lefties who accosted the president dining out in DC. The comedian finds the narrative grossly inaccurate, an insult to Holocaust victims, and makes it easier for someone to justify political violence. 

“Okay, first of all, assholes, he’s not Hitler. Okay? An insult to everybody in the Holocaust, to begin with,” said Maher. “Second of all, calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassination. Let’s put a shitload of that away, shall we?” 

Ben Shapiro was a guest this week. During the panel, he reiterated that he finds those cheering and celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination to be gross, while noting the irony that he was murdered under a tent that read “prove me wrong” on it. Kirk wanted to debate, have a discussion, which could lead to shouting matches, but at least let’s gather and try to have a conversation. He was killed for it.

“I think the real war is not between left and right. It’s between the people on both sides who want a war and the people who don’t,” said Maher. 

I don’t know about that. We don’t want war. Kirk didn’t. He noted that politics is a societal good because it replaces the traditional means of settling disputes and debating issues. When communication breaks down, bad things happen. Political violence could become a mainstay—that’s what Charlie was trying to avoid. 

Mr. Maher, the Left wants war. It’s why they tried to kill Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. It’s why they assassinated Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. Political violence is a problem now, and it’s the liberals who need to get a grip, because their ideology, and the woke insanity embedded within, finds nothing wrong with what happened this week. Democrats know it, too.

They also discussed the appalling murder of Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22.

