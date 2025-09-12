Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Why Dems Can't Genuinely Denounce Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 12, 2025 11:00 PM
It’s over. Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is a leftist. It’s a fact. His family might be Republican, but he’s not—and that shouldn’t be a shocking development. Many households have differing political views. Are Democrats blind to this? It’s why so many liberals opted to cease all contact with their Trump-supporting relatives. Only the dense, the stupid, and the sheltered feel otherwise; those people are liberals.

All day, we’ve been subjected to gaslighting of the worst sort, even clowns falling for atrocious photoshops to make it seem like Robinson was a Trump supporter. On its face, it never made sense: he was such a Kirk supporter that he killed him. That’s what the Left ran with and were rightly laughed out of the room. On the Hill, Democrats have offered word salads over the charged rhetoric from their side that’s led to violence. Nancy Pelosi fumbled the ball. 

And now Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said that it doesn’t matter if the shooter was a leftist. It very much does, Brian. You people don’t get to dictate the rules here. Liars aren’t afforded that privilege, and the American people see right through the Democrats’ games. 

The man had the stones to say, “What f**king difference does it make if this murderer was left or right. Pull yourself together, read a book, get some exercise, have a whiskey or walk the dog or make some pasta or go fishing or just do anything other than let this algo pickle your brain and ruin your soul.” 

Dude, really? All your side does is make everything political. Your side has called us Nazis and enemies of the state for years, and now your side is starting to commit acts of domestic terrorism. We don’t have a problem. You people do. We don’t riot. You people do. The political violence problem and the antisemitism problem all issues in liberal America, and they refuse to deal with them because they will either upset people or they tacitly agree with the content.

